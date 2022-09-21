Jack Lee Frankovitch, age 76, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Portland, Tennessee, after a long illness. He was born on December 5, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Joe Frankovitch and Harriet Blue.
A proud Vietnam Veteran, he was known as a very kindhearted person, always helping people. He was also very funny, making jokes to lighten the mood. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Frankovitch; daughter, Jessica Wallen-Phil of Dover, FL; son, Joseph Frankovitch; grandchildren, Sam and Alex Wallen; step-daughters, Vanessa Beair-Brian of Portland, TN, Kristie Bader of Loves Park, IL; step-grandchildren, Brett Bader, Brooke Bader, Joshua Cooper, Lazarus Beair; several step-great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Frankovitch-Sheena of Scotland; sister, Elizabeth Franz of Connecticut. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Carol True. The family will be holding a service at a later date in Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to: Sumner Funeral & Cremation.
