Helen Mae Beck, 85, passed away at Matliere Hospice Care Center in New Port Richey, FL on Dec. 17, 2020. Born in Hartville, OH on Nov. 15, 1935 to Louis and Mary Wittensoldner, she received her diploma from Marlboro High in Ohio and married Kenneth Baum. She is survived by sister Anna Snyder and two children, Cynthia Starr in Alabama and Richard Baum of Weeki Wachee, FL. She was a certified public accountant with her own firm, Maedale Accounting and Tax Service, in New Port Richey, and she handled the books for her Community Congregational Church of Christ and the Lakewood Villas Homeowners Association for free. The family wants to thank Dobies Funeral Home for their kindness. Services will be held Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at the church, 6533 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey.
Weekly COVID-19 update
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an uptick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations nationwide, especially among young adults. Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are following the same trend and the transmission rate is high.
