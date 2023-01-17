Hazel M. Starr-Maiolo, 94 of Hudson, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the home of her son, Ronald Maiolo in Pa.to go home to be with her Lord and Savior. She had a strong faith and loved the Lord. She was born on September 21, 1928 in Sandy Creek, Pa. Hazel, also known as “Toots” to many who knew her, worked in the healthcare industry beginning in 1970 as an Insurance Biller at Pittsburgh Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa and then at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida . She also worked for many years as an Administrative Secretary in the Surgical Services department at Memorial Regional Hospital, Hollywood, Florida where she retired. Upon her retirement, Hazel began volunteering at the Spring Hill Hospital gift shop in Spring Hill, FL. and also volunteered for many years in the Human Resources department at Brooksville Regional Medical Center, Brooksville, FL. For the following two years, she attended LaBella Legacy Senior Center in Trinity, Fl. She loved the staff, games, lunch, age appropriate exercises and the social interaction she had with the staff and other seniors. Mrs. Maiolo was a member of Calvary Chapel Church of Hernando. She is survived by her children: two daughters, Darlene Adams and Claudia Jack of Homosassa, Florida and two sons, Ronald Maiolo of Natrona Heights, Pa. and Dr. A. Thomas Maiolo of Wake Forest, NC. She has 10 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Albert Maiolo. Services will be at Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, Fl. 34446 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with burial following at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com
