Guerra, Wilma M. 86, of Holiday, died March 12, 2022. She is survived by children Alfred, Ingrid, Michael, Thomas "Moose", and Margaret, grandchildren Deidre, April, Kristal, John, Kyle, Misty, Bryan, Erik, and Kimberly, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband John, husband Stanley, partner Bill, son Ralph, granddaughter Kim, grandson Byron, and grandson Michael. Thursday, March 17, 2022: Dobies Funeral Home Seven Springs, noon-2pm wake, 2pm funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Gulfside Hospice-www.Gulfside.org
Latest News
- Charley Crockett to play Tampa Theatre
- Skipper’s Smokehouse to present Damon Fowler
- Safety Harbor Art & Music Center to welcome Steve Poltz
- Melanie to perform at Safety Harbor Art & Music Center
- Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Slash & friends
- Live Peppa Pig show to visit Ruth Eckerd Hall
- ABBA The Concert returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Lettuce to play Jannus Live
- Plane crashes in Spring Hill; pilot OK
- Ebony Repertory Theatre to present “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at freeFall
Most Popular
Articles
- Search for wanted suspect ends with three arrests
- Spring Hill woman in serious condition after crash
- Spring Hill man charged with carjacking
- Former hotel saved from demolition as owner plans repair
- Owners, neighbors at odds over fate of ‘oldest’ Brooksville house
- Teens charged in burglary of convenience store
- Greg Bollinger Appreciation Night on March 25
- Brooksville employees who worked through COVID to get paid
- Chris Cook steps down as Weeki Wachee head football coach
- Ribbon-cutting to celebrate Veterans Memorial Park upgrades
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.