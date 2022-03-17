Guerra, Wilma M. 86, of Holiday, died March 12, 2022. She is survived by children Alfred, Ingrid, Michael, Thomas "Moose", and Margaret, grandchildren Deidre, April, Kristal, John, Kyle, Misty, Bryan, Erik, and Kimberly, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband John, husband Stanley, partner Bill, son Ralph, granddaughter Kim, grandson Byron, and grandson Michael. Thursday, March 17, 2022: Dobies Funeral Home Seven Springs, noon-2pm wake, 2pm funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Gulfside Hospice-www.Gulfside.org