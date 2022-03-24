Glenn Andrew Brillant, age 56

Glenn Andrew Brillant, age 56, died March 8th. He was born in Brunswick, Maine to Robert and Pauline Brillant. Glenn was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by three siblings, Dale, Mark, and Angel, nieces, great nieces, and a great nephew.He attended Brunswick High School and graduated in 1984. Glenn was a talented carpenter, enjoyed fishing, his Corvette, and loved all animals. Glenn’s life will be celebrated in a private gathering by his family. Nothing would make Glenn happier than to know each of you took time in your busy day to pause and reminisce about time spent together. The family was extremely grateful for everyone’s assistance in placing his two dogs, Crystal and Gabbie. Crystal went to a private home and Gabbie is loving life at Healy Pack German Shepherd Dog Sanctuary in St. Petersburg FL. Please consider donating to either the Healy Pack, Hernando County SPCA, or a local shelter of your choice. Glenn’s neighbors horse Apache is missing his visits that included a tasty carrot.