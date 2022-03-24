Glenn Andrew Brillant, age 56, died March 8th. He was born in Brunswick, Maine to Robert and Pauline Brillant. Glenn was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by three siblings, Dale, Mark, and Angel, nieces, great nieces, and a great nephew.He attended Brunswick High School and graduated in 1984. Glenn was a talented carpenter, enjoyed fishing, his Corvette, and loved all animals. Glenn’s life will be celebrated in a private gathering by his family. Nothing would make Glenn happier than to know each of you took time in your busy day to pause and reminisce about time spent together. The family was extremely grateful for everyone’s assistance in placing his two dogs, Crystal and Gabbie. Crystal went to a private home and Gabbie is loving life at Healy Pack German Shepherd Dog Sanctuary in St. Petersburg FL. Please consider donating to either the Healy Pack, Hernando County SPCA, or a local shelter of your choice. Glenn’s neighbors horse Apache is missing his visits that included a tasty carrot.
Latest News
- ‘KICK’ Start to Early Literacy tournament on March 26
- Live bands, raffles aim to raise funds for new shelter at humane society
- Expert: La Niña weather pattern continuing into summer
- Ruth Eckerd Hall to welcome Postmodern Jukebox
- Matt Schofield to perform at the Palladium
- Palladium to present Roy Book Binder
- Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter response training for civilians
- New movie releases: March 24, 2022
- Open house for Spring Hill Drive safety improvements
- Work begins on Winding Waters Elementary School expansion
Most Popular
Articles
- Bayonet Point, Medical Center of Trinity announce new name change
- Commission approves east Pasco development amid anger
- New Port Richey to pursue purchase of Truist Bank property, further redevelopment
- Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck
- ‘Edward Scissorhands’ house in Lutz is back on the market
- Pasco commissioners want interchange opened on Suncoast Parkway
- Three men arrested in traffic stop on stolen vehicle
- Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter response training for civilians
- Plane crashes in Spring Hill; pilot OK
- Chasco Fiesta celebrates 100 years with 10 days of fun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.