Gerald Lawrence Bates, 82, of Harrison Township, Michigan, formerly of Port Richey, passed away September 24, 2022. Gerald proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He had worked for Chrysler Corporation for 27 years before his retirement in 1999 and had enjoyed bowling and golfing. Surviving are his daughter, Suzette (Raphael) Kattula, and son, Gerald L. Bates II; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Donna Gualdoni and William Bates. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Richard, and Thomas. Inurnment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Kaatz Funeral Directors, Mt. Clemens, Michigan. For Information and Tribute Wall visit: KaatzFunerals.com