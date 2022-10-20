Georgia J. Eble left this earth on September 4th, 2021. She was surrounded by people that loved her dearly. She is deeply missed by every heart that she touched. Her traditions and wild ideas continue to live on through her family and friends. "Surrounded by Your glory what will my heart feel? Will I dance for you Jesus Or in awe of You be still? Will I stand in Your presence or to my knees, will I fall? Will I sing hallelujah? Will I be able to speak at all? I can only imagine" - MercyMe
