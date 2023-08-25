On Sunday, August 20,2023, five days after her 92nd birthday, Joyce was accepted into Heaven’s Gates. Joyce was born in Coshocton, OH on August 15,1931 to the late Thomas and Sarah Sue Wood Doyle. She graduated from Coshocton High School class of 1951. On October 12, 1951 Joyce married Dale R. Roller. Joyce enjoyed waitressing and was employed, along with her sister Helen Young#1, at Spitler’s Restaurant in Coshocton. In 1977, Joyce and her daughter, Candy moved to New Port Richey, FL where she again worked at waitressing. In 2007-2020 Joyce took on another form of serving people. She enjoyed distributing food to the less fortunate at The Volunteer Way. In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed sewing fabric grocery bags and pot holders. Bank tellers, grocery clerks, total strangers were greeted with a smile and these homemade items crafted with her love. Joyce is survived by her 3 daughters, Janice (Paul) Getchey of Monument, CO, Candice Roller of New Port Richey, FL and Sabrina Smythe Wilson of Coshocton, OH;5 grandchildren Scott Foster of West Lafayette, OH, Kyle Getchey of Colorado Springs, CO. Michael Roller, Heidi Smythe and Sabrina (Elvis) Tatro of Coshocton, OH. 6 great-grandchildren; Chelsea (Juan) Salvatierra of Orem, UT, Allison Andrews, Klarissa Hatfield, Jamison Foster, Zachary Fleer, Jordan Hanna, Matthew Hanna and Jonathan Tatro of Coshocton, OH. Four great-great grandchildren rounded out the family. Elizabeth Salvatierra of Orem, UT, Raelynn and Layla Boyce of Coshocton and Bodhi Andrews of OH. Along with Joyce’s parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters; Dorothy Trower of New Port Richey, FL, Helen Young of Coshocton, OH; Pat(Harold)Doyle Dover, OH and Bob Doyle of PA. and a longtime significant other, Robert Volk of Coshocton, OH. Soooo many friends, simply too many to list but, I would be remiss not to mention one fifty year friendship, Edward Duer of New Port Richey, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at SonRise Community Church, 9970 Ridge Road, NP Richey, FL 34654 on Saturday September 9, 2023 at 2 pm. Per Joyce’s wishes, she was cremated. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Volunteer Way, 8061 Congress Street, Port Richey, FL 34668
