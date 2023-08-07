Faith Bevan Cavaliere (Warshawsky) in Port Richey originally from Baltimore, MD. Wife to her “Jersey John” – her soulmate who she loved so much. Marrying him was one of the best things she ever did. And, the other best thing was being the Lucky Mother to the most incredible son ever, Dominic (Nick) Tumminello of Deerfield Beach, originally from Baltimore, who she was so proud of. She was the devoted daughter or Rita & Jerry Warshawsky of Baltimore who preceded in death is always so grateful “they chose her.” And, she has three sisters and one half brother who she discovered in the last few years through Ancestry.com. And, one amazing sister from the different mother and father, Carol Kader, who was absolutely the best friend anyone could ever have.
Faith was a PA, lastly working at what she called “the best job ever” at the CARES Senior Health Clinic in New Port Richey. Caring for the medically underserved was a passion for her; she was always the one to support the underdog in all areas. And, Faith was the owner of Flow Yoga in Port Richey where she was able to share her love of health and fitness for all levels making Flow a true community of healthy connections. She always referred to them as the Flow Family because that is what they were to her.
Please don’t waste money on flowers and cards, make contributions of money and/or time to worthy causes like CARES Senior Health Clinic, your local animal shelters, the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, local food bank or homeless shelter, etc. Make a difference in the world to help others. And, don’t forget to tell those you love just that, don’t ever wait because it could be too late.
