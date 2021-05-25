Evelyn Abrams, of New Paltz and Port Richey, FL, entered into rest on Monday,
May 17, 2021. She was 86. Daughter of the late John D. and Ethel (Clark) Law, she
was born on April 25, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. She was retired from the New Paltz
School District, where she served as executive secretary to the high school principal.
She was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church of New Paltz, the Beautification
Committee of the Village of New Paltz, and the Secretary’s Union. After retiring
with her husband Russ Abrams to Port Richey, FL, where they spent 25 years
enjoying each other’s company and traveling. Evelyn always volunteered freely
of her time and talents wherever she was needed. A sweet, loving and caring
woman, family was always her focus. Survivors include two sons, John E. Abrams
and his wife Sonia of the Town of Newburgh and Russell D. Abrams of Ypsilanti MI;
and three grandchildren, John R., Michael and Amanda. In addition to her parents,
Evelyn was predeceased by the love of her life, Russ Abrams, in 2019, and a sister
Florence Walsh. Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY at a future date.
In lieu of flower, donations in Evelyn’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s
Association at www.actalz.org. Arrangements are under the care of White,
Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh,
NY 12550
