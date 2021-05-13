Today, May 5, 2021, we lost our bother Dennis William Lay, age 68, after a life shortened. Denny was born to Robert and Alice Lay on August 14, 1952 in Doylestown, Ohio. This man of six brothers was a creative soul, with a wonderful mind and positive attitude about all of what living on this earth brings to us. Denny was always willing to help and listen with an open heart. Always smiling, Denny kept our spirits up in the toughest of times. Denny and his good friend Allison co-owned and operated a successful radiator wholesale business in the Tampa Bay area. He was on the verge of retiring when this illness struck him. Allison and her family were fantastic with helping Denny live his last days. We consider her a sister that we never had. Denny was preceded in death by our parents, his wife, Nadine and his son, Jason. As he departs from this land, he leaves ashore daughter Nicole; two grandsons, Kevin and Kaynin: brothers, Robert (Phyllis), Randall (Linda), Keith (Joy), Kevin and Brad (Karen) and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Denny was a good man. His passion was sailing. His goal was to get is boat back on the Gulf. We will think of you whenever we see a sailboat tacking in the wind. Sail on brother! We love you.
Weekly COVID-19 update
COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to go down in Pasco County. For the week of May 2-8, the Florida Department of Health reported 743 new cases, bringing the count to 41,638. However, the number of deaths rose to 22 for the week, upping the total to 765.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
