Corinne (Daniels) Johnson, age 87, formerly of Preston and Dade City, FL entered into rest on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Meriden Center. She was born on June 8, 1934 in Norwich, daughter of the late Lyman Harris and Esther Dorothea (Olander) Daniels. Corinne taught algebra for the Groton Board of Education for many years until retiring in the late’90’s. She was an incredible baker and quilter, and was fond of donating many of her works of art for church raffles, and was most recently a member of the Preston City Congregational Church. Corinne is the beloved mother of Kimberlee Pappa of East Haven and Keith Rowley of Griswold. She also leaves several cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Howard; Corinne was predeceased by her husband, George King, Jr. Services for Corinne will be private and at the convenience of her family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with her care. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Preston City Congregational Church, 321 CT-164, Preston, CT 06365 or by visiting www.prestoncitycongregational.org/online-giving/ To leave online condolences for her family, please visit www.fordfh.com