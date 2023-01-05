Christine Conn Haddad was ushered into her Heavenly Home on December 24, 2022 peacefully at her home in New Port Richey, FL. She was born September 6, 1933 in Crum, WV, to Roscoe and Sarah Conn. After graduating from Crum High School she began her career with C&P Telephone Company in Williamson , WV, and concluded it with Ohio Bell & AT&T in Columbus, OH, in the 90s. Christine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Haddad; brothers: Henry, Everett, Willie, Leslie, Ollie and Ira; sisters: Macel, Mae, Ovie, and Mary Lou. She is survived by her sister, Joann, and many nieces and nephews. No memorial or funeral services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to International Cremation Services, New Port Richey.
