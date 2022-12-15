Charles Jackson Fricks- October 14th, 1937 - December 2nd, 2022
Charles Jackson Fricks Sr., 85, went home to be with his Lord on December 2nd, 2022. He is preceded in death by his Beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara Ann McDonald. He is survived by two sons Charles Fricks Jr. and David Hardy Fricks, and a daughter Cynthia A. Landon. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers Fred and Bill Fricks, and a sister Kay Herndon. He was a long-time member of the community and a business owner. He was well known in the community as “Charlie”. He was an ordained minister of the Gospel and a graduate of Midwestern Bible College. Throughout the years he served in various leadership roles in the Lord’s work and supported many ministries. He loved to share his faith in Jesus with others! A Celebration Of Life will be held on January 14TH 2023 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of New Port Richey-6800 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, Florida
