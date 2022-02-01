“Music is the Last Thing We Forget”
Bonnie Lee Maxwell died a peaceful death on January 13, after a many years’ long battle with vascular dementia. She was lovingly cared for in the last months by her son Craig, his wife, family and friends in Wilmington, NC.
Bonnie is survived by her three children, Missi Lee Megquier (partner, Ken), Craig Gagner (wife, Kate), Michael Gagner (wife, Dolores) and her sister, Betty Jane Weagle. Other cherished family members are her grandchildren, Christopher, Antony, Mathew, Bryden, Tessa, Hayley and Dylan; great-grandchildren Greyson, Bennett and Noah; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie is predeceased by her husband, Bill Maxwell (March, 2021) and her son Peter James Gagner (July, 1998).
Bonnie was born on January 20, 1944 in Alexandria, VA to the late Earl and Louise Lawrence and lived most of her life in New England, working and raising a family. Retirement brought her to Hinsdale, NH and Hudson, FL where her and her beloved Bill traveled back and forth, often stopping or detouring for a music or jazz (Dixie) festival. Mom loved music (old country and jazz) and loved to dance. Mom and Bill went to every local, live music opportunity (thank you Bill!), dancing along the way. As Bonnie’s dementia progressed, her love and knowledge of music remained a constant source of joy and comfort. Mom was vibrant, funny, caring and a joy to be around. Her wit and wisdom will be missed and the memories of her beautiful life will be forever cherished. We chose to have mom Aquamated, an alternative cremation procedure that involves water dissolution as opposed to fire.
Many thanks to all of our Wilmington, NC friends who helped make her last year a joyful transition. You provided care, comfort and lots of dancing!
In lieu of flowers or other contributions, please consider making a donation to the Suncoast Jazz Festival at https://www.suncoastjazzfestival.com/product/donation-2/ a venue for musicians, young and old, advocating for education and the joining together of outstanding musical performance and programming. Mom and Bill loved and supported this event for many, many years!
No service will be held at this time. Family and friends will gather this summer in Massachusetts to celebrate Bonnie’s life and cherish her legacy. Love you mom, hope you are embracing everyone you have missed!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.