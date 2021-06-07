Betty Jane Randall was born Betty Jane Stewart 30 July 1925 in Tiffin, Ohio, to parents Darl Ardra Stewart and Florence Fern Fox. She returned to her heavenly home 15 April 2021 with family at her side. The first home that Betty remembers was in Alliance, Ohio with a tin roof. As a small child she was terrified when it rained very hard as it made such a clatter. 18 October 1929 Betty rejoiced at the birth of her sister Delores Mae. Alas, the sweet spirit that was Delores, succumbed to pneumonia 9 Feb 1930. Four months after her entry into this world she flew back to her Father in Heaven leaving Betty heartbroken. Betty’s family was again blessed 9 Mar 1931 with her brother, Ralph Roman Stewart (deceased). Betty was enthralled with music. She shared that talent with everyone through Chorus in middle school recitals and contests and then on to HS where Betty was the lead in several musicales and programs produced at her HS. Betty once won a 17-jewel gold watch in a Cincinnati amateur radio contest. After HS Betty left quaint quiet Alliance for the Big Apple. She studied under the tutelage of Estelle M. Liebling, who pushed her toward the stage perhaps expecting her to follow her previous student, radio’s darling, Jessica Dragonette. Betty gave up the glitz, fame and fortune for a higher calling of marriage, home and family. Leaving NY and returning to Alliance she borrowed a neighbor’s bicycle and rode in a skirt and blouse and tennis shoes 6 miles to Taylor Aircraft to a job interview. Slipping her tennis shoes off and putting on heels to go in she looked up and noticed the upper windows were full of watchful, smiling, young draftsmen. Securing a position there as a file secretary of the vault, she withdrew and returned rolled up blueprints for the draftsmen. Also working at Taylor Aircraft was an aspiring young aeronautical engineer, Robert Edward Randall. They were married 4 August 1946. They eventually brought forth 4 children: Judith Ann, (Richard F. McDonough) of Ocala, FL, John Robert Edward Randall (Valorie Anne) of Greeley, CO, James Darl Randall (deceased) and Jeanne Marie (Randal Alan Wills) of Tampa. The natural result of 4 children has been 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Grandchildren: Richard Patrick McDonough (deceased), (Sarah Retno) (deceased), Heather Leigh, (Earl Eugene Quigley), Jennifer Colleen, (Joshua Daniel Wolfe), Jonathan Ryan McDonough, Sean Phillip McDonough, (Lacey Elizabeth), Jessica Eileen, (Aaron James McConville), Joshua Scott Randall, Shira Rachel, (Benjamin Abraham Berger) and Alisa Lee Wills. Great grandchildren: Richard Arif (deceased), Nicole Retno, Rebecca Leigh, Rachel Faith, Micah Samuel, Abigail Einnen, Liam Richard Patrick, Fionn Albert, Ellieanna Rose, Patrick Merlin, Arthur Bennington, Charlotte Miriam. Betty’s life was dedicated to serving others through her music at church and in the community. Her hand was always outstretched to the poor and needy. Her amazing social skills remained intact until her death. Always gracious and grateful throughout her life, happy for visitors, enjoying and entertaining them and encouraging them to come back. A beautiful life of service well lived.
