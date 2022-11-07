We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother ("GG") and friend Betty Lou Bushong of Flushing, MI on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born on September 17, 1930 in Baltimore, MD at Johns Hopkins Hospital--the second of seven children of the late Charles Agustas (1905-1965) and Caroline Virginia (nee, Lampley) Collars (1912-1966). She married her late husband Irvin Bushong on July 25th, 1958. He passed away on April 11th, 1992. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by elder sister Elma Virginia Rice in 2006, younger brothers Charles Raymond in 1933 and Roy Emerson in 2015, younger sister Caroline Augusta Mullins in 2015, and sons Charles ("Ray") in 2015 and Alexander ("Junior") in 2018. Throughout her life, Betty resided in Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, and Michigan. As a lifelong member of the Methodist church, she most recently attended the First United Methodist Church in New Port Richey, FL. Betty often volunteered her time there, Palmetto Health, and Hernando Pasco Hospice. Betty is survived by her daughter Sandy Dill (Roger), son Robert (Samantha), daughter Pat Bushong, younger brothers Jay (Jan) and Frank (Marti) Collars, grandchild Jeanette (Bill) McKibbin and their children Benjamin and Eleanor, as well as many additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. Betty was laid to rest next to her late husband, as she wished, at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, PA.
