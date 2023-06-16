Arthur Raymond Gasparrini, age 80, recently of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born in Port Chester, New York on December 31, 1942. Arthur was a longtime resident of Harrison, New York and served with the Harrison Fire Department as well as the Harrison Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Upon moving to Windsor Locks, Connecticut in 1988, Arthur began working with American Medical Response as an EMT. He would continue with AMR after moving to Hudson, Florida in 2005. Arthur retired in 2013. Arthur is survived by his son, David (Melissa) Gasparrini of Greenfield, Indiana and daughter, Sara (Gary) Krebill of Portage, Michigan. Arthur also has four grandchildren: Nathan, Isabella, Cameron and Connor. Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Deana and son, Arthur Christopher Gasparrini. Stillinger Family Funeral Home, Greenfield, Indiana, has been assisting Arthur's family. There are no events planned, as Arthur did not wish to have services. You may make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org in Arthur's honor as an alternative to flowers. If you would like to sign the online guest book or send condolences to the family, you may do so by visiting www.stillingerfamily.com
