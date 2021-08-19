Antonietta Saponara passed away on August 16th 2021, at the age of 87. Antonietta was born on July 29th 1934 in Cirigliano, Italy. Antonietta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vincent, parents Joseph and Camilla Venice and brother Nick Venice. She is survived by her loving children Mathew Saponara (Teresa), Joseph Saponara (Jill), Camille Moenter (Gary), Vincent Saponara (Peggy), Brother Sam Venice (Charlotte), Sister Christina O’Neill (Steve), and Sister-in-Law Rosemary Venice. Seven Grandsons, Mathew, Anthony, Michael, Joseph, Vincent, Nicholas and Anthony. One Granddaughter, Cristine Saponara and one Step Granddaughter Christine Nevah. Five Great Grandsons, Isaiah, Vincent, Lewis, Charles and Max. Two Great Granddaughters, Grace and Evelina. Four Nephews, Joey, Bobby, Joey and Steven. Two Nieces, Nicole and Sandra. Antonietta was a member of the congregation of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, a member of the Lady’s Guild and a member of the Lazarus Group.
A special thank you to the staff of Trinity Regional Nursing home for their excellent care.
Those who wish to remember Antonietta in a special way may make a gift in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
