Antoinette C. (Marino) Remek, 84, died of COVID-19 on February 1, 2021 at the Medical Center of Trinity in Trinity, Florida. Antoinette (“Toni''), a resident of Trinity, Florida, was born on May 20, 1936 in Washington, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Alexander D. and Alma L. (Corrin) Marino. Toni graduated from Academy High School in Erie, Pennsylvania, Class of 1954. She attended Long's School of Dance during grade school and high school excelling at tap, modern dance, and ballet. Toni and her sister, Beverly, were local celebrities known for their dancing talent and beauty. They performed in numerous dance recitals and were an inspiration to many future dancers. Following graduation, Toni continued dancing and teaching at Long's while working as a secretary at GTE in Erie. It was at GTE where Toni met her future husband, Paul R. Remek. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before Paul passed away in April of 2011.After getting married, Toni worked as a pharmacy technician, first at Arrow Drug Store then at the Erie County Geriatric Hospital. Paul's career took them to several cities in the Midwest and South where Toni worked as a teller at the local GTE credit union. Toni bloomed where she was planted and made dozens of friends wherever she lived. In 2000, Toni and Paul retired to Trinity, Florida. In retirement they enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally. Toni's most poignant trip was in 2004 when she traveled to China with her daughter and son-in-law to witness the adoption of her precious granddaughter, Alex. It was her trip of a lifetime. Toni enjoyed all sorts of hobbies including, doting on her granddaughter, sewing, knitting and crocheting, playing tennis and golf, bowling, reading, playing most card games, and Mah Jongg. In retirement, she joined the local Red Hat Society and participated in many Society activities. Toni was also a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Let’s go Bucs! In addition to her husband and parents, Toni was preceded in death by her brother, Don Ralph Marino and brother-in-law, Charles Monaghan. Survivors include her sister and dearest friend, Beverly J. Monaghan; daughter, Rene (Jeffrey) Savarise; son, Paul (Heather) Remek; daughter, Anne (Andrew) Kominowski; her beloved granddaughter, the light of her life, Alexandra Y. Kominowski; and her bonus-daughter, Kristen (Tom) Shawhan. Toni is also survived by many nieces, and nephews, including, Mary E. Monaghan, Patrick (Carrie) Monaghan, and Charles (LeighAnn) Monaghan as well as multiple grandnieces and grandnephews.
Toni was a gentle, loving person who had an open heart and made friends easily. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family who will remember her as limitlessly kind, generous, and thoughtful. A funeral mass will be held on October 12, 2021, 10:00 am, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in New Port Richey, Florida. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Toni in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Love Without Boundaries, international charity providing hope and healing to vulnerable children. www.lovewithoutboundaries.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.