Angela McKenna, 89 passed away peacefully on 10/23/22 She was survived by her 4 children, Mark McKenna, Karen Tabone, James McKenna and Suzanne Link and her 8 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be at Michels & Lindquist, 11/19/22 12-4PM