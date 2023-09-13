Zephyrhills High School students sent home after brawls

ZEPHYRHILLS – A pair of brawls at Zephyrhills High School at lunchtime on Tuesday, Sept. 12, ended with all students being sent home “to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff,” the Pasco County School District said in a press release.
Two separate altercations involving 14 students occurred in the cafeteria and a hallway during the transition of two student groups at lunchtime.
School security and staff members intervened, the district said, but the number of students involved and the intensity of the situation made their intervention challenging, as students continued to fight despite efforts to stop the altercations.
Afterwards, the school administration decided to place the school on a controlled campus status through dismissal. In collaboration with the administrative staff, the principal is reviewing the incident for appropriate disciplinary actions and assisting the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in its ongoing investigation.
"Let me be perfectly clear: behavior of this nature will not be tolerated in Pasco County Schools,” said Superintendent Kurt Browning. “Every student has the right to a safe and conducive learning environment, and we will take every necessary measure to ensure that this remains the case."
The involved students and staff are off campus on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for the safety of all students and staff. There are additional officers at the school.
