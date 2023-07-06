Prep Super League would be staged in the spring and feature a Tampa-based team
By the dawn of the millennium, his entrepreneurial chops already were churning. Though not yet 30, Brian Woods was brimming with novel schemes and strategies as a Jefferson High football assistant.
“I don’t put anything past Brian, because when we coached together he was always the idea guy,” said former longtime Tampa Catholic coach Bob Henriquez, then a fellow staffer on those dominant Dragons teams of the early 2000s.
“And I remember thinking, ‘Some of these ideas are crazy.’ And then one day I’m sitting there watching TV, and he’s standing there being interviewed starting a (football) league.”
Two decades later, in the immediate wake of a stint as founder and president of the rebooted United States Football League, Woods — a 1992 Zephyrhills High graduate — is embarking on arguably his boldest venture yet; a concept equal parts innovative and polarizing.
Next spring, he plans to launch the Prep Super League, consisting mainly of four- and five-star prospects (most of them rising high school seniors), a six-week season, NCAA playing rules and 12 teams throughout the nation including Tampa and Miami. Exact game sites have yet to be determined.
Think of it as the 11-on-11 football equivalent of upper-tier travel baseball or AAU basketball. The initial season would stretch from April 19-May 24. Players likely will be required to pay an entry fee (at least initially). The league will target coaches with college experience, though Woods said he certainly won’t turn his back on veteran prep coaches.
Because it will operate independently of high school state athletic associations, players could have the chance to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
“Our idea is that we should be viewed in very much a complementary-like or as a supplemental platform to traditional high school football,” said Woods, a married dad of three with an extensive sports-law background. “Not necessarily a replacement.”
Sparking Woods’ latest brainstorm was the emergence — and popularity — of the NCAA transfer portal, which many college coaches now utilize to replenish their rosters. Lately, the opportunity to land players with one or more years of college experience via the portal has lessened scholarship opportunities for high school recruits, who generally must be developed and continue maturing physically.
The way Woods sees it, his league — high-caliber prep football prospects playing one another in an 11-on-11 format over a six-week season — would enhance those prospects’ scholarship chances.
While the league would target rising prep seniors, it also may consider graduating seniors who remain unsigned, prominent underclassmen, prospects who were injured or academically ineligible as seniors, and even international players who wish to get in front of American college coaches.
“There has never been a travel or club option — or a supplemental platform, if you will — to traditional high school football,” said Woods, who also founded The Spring League, a national developmental league (with various scouting showcases) for aspiring pros that existed from 2017-21.
“In every sport played at the college level — whether it’s volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, baseball — there’s thousands upon thousands of parents out there that are always trying to put their kid in the best possible position athletically to earn a scholarship. So that was another void — there was no travel or club option for football.”
Naturally, the concept has raised eyebrows — if not ire — among local prep coaches.
“It’s the end of civilization as we know it,” longtime Hillsborough High coach Earl Garcia said.
“I think it’s going to be detrimental to high school football, period,” veteran Wiregrass Ranch coach Mark Kantor added.
Among the coaches’ litany of concerns: the prospect of a teenager playing six more full-contact games (in addition to a full prep schedule in the fall), the overlap of the Prep Super League’s season with high school spring practice (held from early- to mid-May), and the possibility that a coveted prospect could use the Prep Super League’s spring season as his de facto senior year.
“He’s interfering with a high school sport, because spring ball is an extension of the fall,” Kantor said. “So he’s interfering with it.”
Woods said his league will have myriad medical protocols and safety measures to protect players, adding that practices will have strict policies that limit contact (much like an NFL regular-season practice).
“When you come to our practices, they will not look like traditional high school practices,” he said. “You will not see guys being taken to the ground on every other play like you do in high school.”
But he acknowledged the plausibility of some players foregoing their high school senior season as a result of the exposure they get — and the name, image and likeness potential that could be realized — in the Prep Super League, which will livestream all games in real time via an app.
While some prominent prep football states (including Georgia and Florida) currently prohibit name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes, Woods said he envisions those states permitting it once the Prep Super League kicks off. Even if it is green-lighted in those states, it will arrive with restrictions not pertaining to the Prep Super League, which has no affiliation with state associations.
“If you’re a student-athlete in the state of Florida right now and NIL is not being allowed, yes, in theory you could come into the Prep Super League and take an NIL deal,” said Woods, whose league is being advised by attorney (and national name, image and likeness expert) Mit Winter.
“At that point, you could be risking your eligibility with the (Florida High School Athletic Association). But our position is, that monetary amount is so significant that it is a critical decision for the player to make with their parent.”
While some regard Woods’ latest brainchild as a brain cramp, others remain intrigued. Henriquez, who as a state representative in 2006 introduced a bill to allow junior college football in Florida, said he needs more details on the Prep Super League, but noted “it’s certainly worth investigating.”
“I’ve always been one to (do) anything I can do to help high school football,” he said. “Basically, I’d want it to augment, give kids opportunities, in the same way when I really pushed for — and really moved it further than anybody else has — junior college football in Florida.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.