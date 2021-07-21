NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s not too late to get your tickets for “Shrek the Musical Jr.” and “The Music Man Junior” premiering this month at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
Tickets to “Shrek the Musical Jr.” are $15 for Friday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. and tickets for “The Music Man Junior” are $40 for VIP, $25 for orchestra, and $15 for balcony seating for Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., July 30 to Aug. 1.
“Shrek the Musical Jr.” will be presented by students aged 6 to 14 years old who are attending Show on the Road summer camp. Director Jessica Schoenfeld said this presentation of the well-known story of Shrek features new songs and storybook characters who will take turns to narrate some parts of the story.
“Shrek the Musical Jr.” spins a tale of love and acceptance, as a great big ogre, the love of his life, Fiona, and his best friend Donkey go on an adventure. The tale was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions.
“The kids have loved camp and getting to work together,” Schoenfeld said. “A lot of them are very excited about their role and their costumes, and their parents coming to see the show.”
During camp, students watched the movie and other productions, and were excited to point out the differences. Through the two weeks of camp, Schoenfeld said she hopes students will learn to be a little more confident in themselves and that they’re making some good summer memories.
“The Music Man Junior” will also be performed by youth, but what makes this performance special is the reunion of Director Ryan Bintz and lead actor Jeffery Walker, who has been cast as Harold Hill. Bintz first directed Jeffery in the same role a few years ago, when Jeffery was in fifth grade. Now a ninth grader, Jeffery’s theatre skills have greatly improved, Bintz said.
The story follows Hill, a traveling salesman who visits River City, Iowa with trombones in tow. Hill goes about town selling instruments and boy’s uniforms for a band he vows to organize, but Hill actually plans to skip town with the cash he gets from it. Hill’s love interest might just persuade him he can pull off the great big band, despite him not knowing a trombone from a treble clef.
“I love the time period, because it takes place in 1912 and it’s got some funny phrases,” Bintz said. “It’s fun to teach the kids some of the speeches, and I just love the music. It’s a feel-good type of show.”
For more information and to buy tickets, call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
