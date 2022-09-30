If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in.
These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
The two boys got their start in volunteering through their mothers, who took them along on a cleanup event with Keep Pasco Beautiful. Today, they are even more involved and are hoping to inspire others like them to keep trash off the ground into the proper bins where they belong.
Kaiden, a 5-year-old from New Port Richey, has been going to Keep Pasco Beautiful cleanups with his mom and grandmother for the past three years. It’s important to him to save the animals from the trash that ends up in their habitats. Each year, he says he’s doing the cleanup to save an animal. This year, he’s saving turtles.
“I don’t want the animals to get stuck,” Kaiden said.
He often sees aluminum cans and fishing lines when he picks up trash. His mom, Kiersten, said it’s nice to see him get involved and contributing to the community.
At eight years old, Lewis has been picking up trash ever since he learned to walk. The Pinellas County resident moved to Palm Harbor two years ago, but he and his mom are still connected with Keep Pasco Beautiful.
“It really feels good to help,” Lewis said. “Our animals are dying, the earth is being destroyed, and we need more help to clean up the earth.”
During one of his birthdays, he even asked his parents for a trash claw to make pickup easier. When Lewis was four years old, his parents decided to surprise him by adopting a road in his name. The sign is located on Little Road between Trinity and Mitchell High School.
“In our neighborhood we walked almost every night and picked up trash, so when I learned of the program that’s when we did it as a surprise to him,” Kathy Queensberry said.
Lewis and his mom try to pick up trash once a month, even though the Adopt-A-Road program only requires pick up four times a year. After each pickup, Queensberry has to report it to Keep Pasco Beautiful with how many volunteers helped, how many hours were spent, and the number of bags of trash collected. Then the organization sends someone to pick up trash by Lewis’ sign.
Two or three times a year, Queensberry will make a post on social media inviting friends and family to come out and help pick up trash. During pickups, Lewis finds aluminum foil, paper, car parts, big orange cones, garage sale signs, and other kinds of stuff.
“I’ve just always been trying to do my part to help the environment and do the little things,” Queensberry said. “It makes my heart very happy to see Lewis involved.”
