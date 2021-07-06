YogaSix studio comes to Trinity

TRINITY — A new yoga studio along the State Road 54 corridor in Trinity is open for business.
YogaSix, a national brand of health and wellness franchises, held its grand opening July 5 at 12271 S.R. 54. The new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Chris and Nasya McSwain, according to a news release announcing its opening.
A health care provider and avid runner with a strong passion for fitness and wellness, Nasya McSwain said she discovered yoga during her search for a better way to stretch.
“As a YogaSix member myself, I believe there is no better place to relax and feel accepted,” Nasya McSwain stated in the release. “This new YogaSix studio will be a space filled with calming and positive energy where everyone belongs and has a successful practice. People from all walks of life can come in to feel a sense of community and togetherness. Yoga has helped me find my balance and I want help others find it as well.”
The new Trinity location gives YogaSix, based in Irvine, Calif., its fifth presence in the Tampa Bay area, joining existing studios in New Tampa, Safety Harbor, St. Petersburg and Westchase. A sixth location is expected to soon open in Lakewood Ranch.
The name YogaSix is derived from its six core class offerings. The business’s main website, www.YogaSix.com, describes the classes as ranging in style and intensity and that the variety provides an option for all ages and experience levels.
Setting YogaSix apart from some other studios is its use of modern language as opposed to Sanskrit to describe its practice, the press release states, adding that the traditional language can be intimidating to newcomers.
YogaSix Trinity is open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Other class options are available Saturday mornings and Sunday mornings and evenings. Monthly memberships are available for four visits per month or unlimited single studio visits per month, as well as unlimited multi-studio access and drop-in packages.
More information about the new studio can be found at www.YogaSix.com/location/trinity and the studio can be contacted by email at trinityGM@yogasix.com or by phone at 727-674-1750.
