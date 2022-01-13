NEW PORT RICHEY – Yoga has never been more entertaining or fun to participate in, at least that’s what Faith Bevan hopes when she hosts her first Cats & Mats Yoga event this month.
Flow Yoga has partnered with The Runaways Animal Rescue to host a purrfectly exciting event at the adoption center, 8020 Washington St., New Port Richey, that will hopefully adopt out some animals needing a loving home. A $25 donation will get you through the door on Friday, Jan. 14, with the yoga session beginning at 6 p.m.
“Nothing brings a smile more like looking at cats,” said Flow Yoga owner Faith Bevan. “People love kitties. I’m excited to try this with the public. I’ve done it alone with my own cats, and I’ve seen others do it, so I thought it would be a great way to give people something to smile about.”
A limited number of spots are available, so calling to reserve a space is recommended. Participants can bring a mat or chair for this exercise. The event will feature a variety of poses while adoptable cats roam the studio, giving people a chance to play and interact with them.
Bevan also added that the benefits of having a cat in your life include lowering one’s blood pressure. She said that studies have proven having a cat sit on your lap decreases the adrenaline pumping through your body and can help reduce stress. Petting a cat can release dopamine and serotonin, which makes you feel happy, Bevan said.
“The idea is to connect to this cat,” she said. “There may be somebody here looking to fall in love with a cat to take home, and there are those who will enjoy interacting with them. I think it’ll be a fun way to let people come out of their own stresses for an hour.”
This will be the first event of its kind between Flow Yoga and The Runaways Animal Rescue. It will also be an opportunity for attendees to see what other animals are available for adoption. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization, which relies on donations for housing, feeding, providing vet care and more to the animals it takes in.
Dani Giroux, president and co-founder of the organization, said, “I’m excited for the whole event, it’s something different we can provide the community. We’re hoping to make it a regular occurrence, depending how it goes on Friday.”
The Runaways Animal Rescue officially opened its doors over the summer of 2021, and already the community has shown a tremendous amount of support, Giroux said, adding that people have been donating and asking about volunteering even before the shelter opened.
To reserve a spot, call Faith Bevan at 727-753-8244.
