HUDSON — With the arrival of her baby daughter, Nikki McFarling had the idea to share her passion for volunteering as the child grows up.
“I wanted to instill in Alexandria from the beginning that I’m very big in volunteering and giving back to the community,” she said. “I knew I wanted to do something for her birthday to remind her that it’s more than just her.”
The result has ranged from hosting a party at a park and asking everyone who would come to donate to a charity to creating a full-fledged 501(c)(3) in 2021 called Birthday Fundraiser Inc. To help offset administrative costs and to begin a long-term goal of raising funds to provide grants to high school students, McFarling decided to expand the once-a-year event.
An “Xmas in July” fundraiser will have fun and games while making a difference in the community. The free event is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson.
“It’s completely expanded out with the mission statement to inspire today’s youth to make a positive difference in the world around them,” McFarling said. “I want to encourage them by giving them advice, helping them find things that they can use their own skills, talents, and abilities to make that positive difference. You don’t need money to do that.”
The first 100 children younger than 12 who arrive will receive a gift, and those who arrive after may still be able to receive some goodies, like a wristband that changes colors in the sun and says the nonprofit’s motto, “Who I Am Matters, What I Do Matters.”
Organizations attending include OneBlood for a blood drive, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office with K-9s, and Pasco County Fire Rescue, which may bring a firetruck if there aren’t any emergencies that day. Wawa is donating water bottles, and Pasco County Recycling will provide bins for the bottles and will use the opportunity to educate the public about the importance of recycling.
The event will include face painting, giant board games, a visit from “The Grinch” and “Santa Claus,” photo spots, a bounce house and more. Two food trucks will be on site serving mac and cheese, and barbecue and hamburgers.
Raffle items will feature everything from $10 gift cards to high value prizes like tickets to ZooTampa and certificates for Axe Hole, Total Wine, Topgolf, Elite Island Resorts and more.
McFarling said she hopes that her event will inspire those who attend to get more involved in their community. Birthday Fundraiser Inc. offers motivational speaking to youth organization and opportunities to feature other nonprofits through its events, like Enzo’s Community Fair in March 2023.
To learn more about the nonprofit, visit www.birthdayfundraiser.net.
