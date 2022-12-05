SPRING HILL — When he’s not busy with customers at his small store in a Spring Hill shopping plaza, Steve Herzman sits down next to his wife, Nan, opens his laptop and works on his latest book.
The 45-year-old already has one book published and is expanding it into a series that he hopes will find an audience in the realm of fantasy and futuristic science fiction, with “wizards and dragons and other magical creatures.”
The title of his first book is “To Rule a World,” and Herzman said he worked on it for years. It’s a dark fantasy, according to the promotional materials, “that pits brother against brother in a futuristic world.”
He sells the paperback version from his store and the ebook is available on Amazon. He paid a subsidy publisher to have the book printed in paperback and, so far, has sold 32 copies and made $13.
Getting your book printed, published and sold is a chancy proposition nowadays. Unless you’re a big-name writer like Stephen King or John Grisham, or you’re writing a tell-all about your experiences in the Trump administration, cash advances and major marketing campaigns just aren’t going to happen.
Herzman isn’t fazed by all that.
“I got three rejection letters at home,” he said. “My wife thought it was funny that I was keeping them.”
He was born in New York and went to school in Pasco County, where a teacher encouraged him to write.
The Master Mason said he knows there’s a market for “To Rule a World” and its sequels.
“I started the first book in high school,” he said. “That one took a few decades to finish.”
Herzman grew up reading J.R.R. Tolkein and other such writers as Piers Anthony, he said, and wanted to do stories similar to theirs.
“I like to think my book is every bit as good as theirs,” he said.
He had two friends edit his book after he finished it.
In high school, he had a writing assignment: “Paint the best picture you can with words.”
That became the premise of the book. He’s finished a second book and is working on a third.
Herzman said he’s gotten a good response from the first book.
“Everybody who reads it tells me they enjoyed it,” he said. “They tell me they kind of get caught by the twists and turns of the novel.”
His future plans include “a lot more writing,” he said.
“It’s not exactly aimed at children,” Herzman said, though he said someone he knows bought copies to give to his grandchildren.
He has a rough idea about how he wants the third book to go, and then the fourth book.
He’s trying to write the books in a way that a reader can read the later books and know what’s going on.
“Everybody I’ve spoken to has said it’s enjoyable,” Herzman said of his book. “And that’s all I care about: That people enjoy it and will continue to enjoy it.”
