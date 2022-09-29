The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative reported that all of its service area has been affected and that 20,156 customers are still without power.
WREC says it is working on restoring power outages caused by Hurricane Ian.
WREC urges residents to stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas, and always use generators in a well-ventilated area outdoors away from your home.
Safety Tips
• Stay away from downed or low hanging power lines and report them to WREC as soon as possible. These lines may still be energized and can cause serious injury or death.
• If you plan to use a portable generator it should never be connected to any part of your homes electrical system. If connected improperly the generator can back feed onto the power line possibly causing serious injury or death to line repair technicians and the public.
• Always use generators in a well-ventilated area outdoors away from your home.
