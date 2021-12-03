Worker killed in mining accident

BROOKSVILLE — A man was killed Friday, Dec. 3, while working in a mine, according to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 9 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire Emergency Services staff were dispatched to the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry, 11430 Camp Mine Road in Brooksville, regarding a non-traffic accident.
Callers told 911 operators a man had been injured while working in the mine.
A preliminary investigation found that an adult male was working in the “pit” with the use of heavy machinery and, for unknown reasons, became entangled within the equipment.
Mine workers worked to separate the victim from the equipment and after freeing him provided first aid.
The victim was pronounced dead after Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
The Medical Examiner and the Mine Safety Health Administration are going to the site to conduct their own investigations.
