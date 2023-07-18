NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey began work on the replacement of the 76-ton chiller at City Hall on June 24. As part of the project, the Billing and Collections drive-thru on the west side of the building was only slated to be closed for approximately 7-10 days.
Due to technical issues, the replacement project is taking longer than anticipated, therefore the drive-thru will remain closed until further notice.
Residents and visitors may still access the lobby during normal business hours. For questions, call Public Works Department at 727-841-4536.
