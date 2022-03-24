Work begins on Winding Waters Elementary School expansion

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando School District held a groundbreaking event on Tuesday, March 22, for an expansion project at Winding Waters K-8. A large home development boom in the Weeki Wachee area has added more than 200 students, the district said in a press release.
The addition, designed by Zyscovich Architects and constructed by contractor T&G Construction, will add 12 new classrooms to the campus and will cost just under $4 million. Using funds generated from impact fees, district leaders were able to move the WWK8 addition up on the priority project list to accommodate the school's growth. The addition is slated to open for students when the 2022-23 school year begins in August.
The addition, designed by Zyscovich Architx and constructed by contractor T&G Construction, will add 12 new classrooms to the campus and will cost just under $4 million. Using funds generated from impact fees, district leaders were able to move the WWK8 addition up on the priority project list to accommodate the school's growth. The addition is slated to open for students when the 2022-23 school year begins in August.
Tuesday's groundbreaking included district leaders, school board members, school administrators, representatives from both contractors and more than 130 WWK8 fourth-graders who will be the first to occupy the new classrooms as fifth-graders in August.
"Our building committee is excited to share the beautiful addition with our students and community," said Principal Janet Cerro. "We appreciate everything the contractors and staff did to make the event festive and special for our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.