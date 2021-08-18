BROOKSVILLE — After every weekend on the Weeki Wachee River, Linda Farmer goes out and removes cans and other debris.
“I do solo cleanups on the river constantly, picking up garbage,” she said.
During public comment at the July 27 Hernando County Commission meeting on a wording change in an ordinance prohibiting alcohol on the river, Farmer asked commissioners why the change is being made.
The change, at the request of the sheriff, removes the misdemeanor criminal offense penalty, meaning that violations would now be heard by a court-appointed special master, according to the agenda item overview.
“It’s a very simple housekeeping item,” County Attorney Garth Coller said. “Essentially, what this does is it codifies and clarifies the language that we will use the special master program for the enforcement of alcohol on the Weeki Wachee River.”
County Commissioner Steve Champion, acting as the chairman, asked what changes this would make.
“The current language does it as a criminal citation,” Coller said. “There are other sections elsewhere in the code that say we can choose to go criminal or special master. Some people thought it was confusing, so we’re taking out the criminal portion and simply making it special master.”
Farmer responded, “There’s not really been tickets being given out for anything right now.”
Coller replied, “That’s not true. Every single time there is a Sheriff’s Office day before the special master, we have ‘alcohol on the river’ citations.”
Farmer showed photos of the trash she picks up on the river, and said the county has to do better. She alleged that kayak-renting vendors are bringing alcohol on the river.
“I’m very concerned about the verbiage changing,” she said. “Are we getting rid of the citations because it’s just too much for the officer to write a ticket, he has to show up for court? I mean, can’t you make his job a little easier?”
Champion said that this way, more county staff can write citations.
“By expanding this, it allows county staff to give citations as well as the department of the sheriff. The sheriff is the only enforcement right now, right?” he asked.
Coller said, “Essentially, in order to pull somebody over in boats, you need to have a law enforcement officer do that. Code enforcement officers cannot do that. So, the sheriff’s officers much prefer the code enforcement special master process than going to circuit or county court.”
The fines are large in such cases, Coller said, noting that the average person with one of these cases who does not bother to show up before the special master could end up with $140 in costs and a fine of $250.
“Most people would consider that a very expensive bad day,” he said.
A second offense can go up into the thousands, and a third offense can go up to $15,000.
“There is no diminution in the stick that this ordinance will give,” Coller said. “Nobody wants those kinds of fines. The special master takes them seriously. They have hired additional marine patrol deputies to handle the river.”
There are more deputies on the river now, Coller said, and there are more cases being brought, but he noted that they only catch about 10 percent of the offenders.
“That’s what she’s seeing in terms of folks dumping cans into the river,” Coller said of Farmer. “It’s just a matter of manpower. They don’t have the manpower.”
Champion said that the contracts with vendors specifically say alcohol is prohibited on the river, and the county can hold them accountable if they allow it.
“Part of my prosecution is that if we know that it’s a rental kayak, it’s part of our proof to the special master that not only did they know about it by the signs that are posted on the river, they knew about it from the contracts, and we have copies of those.”
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said that there’s probably not enough enforcement on the river regarding numerous violations, including alcohol.
“Unfortunately, people don’t follow signs,” he said. “By testimony today from a citizen, there’s alcohol on the river,” and, he added, it’s a big river.
The board will be addressing how to solve that issue, Rogers said.
Coller said that on holidays and weekends, the officers are overwhelmed.
Champion said they’d work on recreational choices so there were other places to go.
Commissioners approved the ordinance on a 3-0 vote.
