NEW PORT RICHEY — Local residents Mary and Jason Young recently signed a patent license agreement with Hydropolis Inc. for their product Butter Brewer, a multi-cooker that creates herbal infusions, tinctures, full extract herbal oils and cooks foods, all in one device.
The multi-cooker has found success across the country, but most importantly, it has changed the life of its creator — Mary Young — who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 13 years old. For 30 years, Young has been prescribed all types of medicines to treat her type of Crohn’s, but found that cannabis oil makes an incredible difference.
“I got to a point where I had no pharmaceutical options in 2011,” Young said. “After I had four children back to back, I was in remission, and in my last pregnancy I got sick and ended up on steroids. I had my baby, and then my doctor wanted me to try Humira as the next drug in line. I did it for four months and I had these bad reactions; my nose kept bleeding and I had bruises all over my legs. I said I can’t do this anymore, that’s how I ended up making cannabis oil.”
Young explained that she needed a natural alternative to her medications because she was either going to stay on steroids for years or wait for something else to come along. She went to Facebook for advice and found an outpouring of support and suggestions for cannabis oil. It was when she took her fifth dose of that she noticed a difference.
“I knew I didn’t need one of the pharmaceuticals that I had been taking every single day for years,” Young said. “It was an anti-diarrheal medication and I was in shock, it was actually changing my bowels and they were finally slowing down. From there, over months of taking the cannabis oil, I got off the pharmaceuticals. I had not needed to go back to taking a biologic and that was 10 years ago.”
When she experiences a flare now, Young said she goes back to steroids but in conjunction with the cannabis oil. Throughout the past decade, she’s been able to monitor what works with what dosage of oil. An increase of CBD oil, she found, helps with her inflammation.
“There were so many things I couldn’t do before and I was taking handfuls of pills, treating side effects of other pills,” Young said. “I couldn’t function very well. I don’t have to deal with that anymore. It’s been over a year since I needed steroids.”
Her Butter Brewer machine makes cannabis oil, which is the process of infusing herbs into solvents. Young said you can use glycerin or grain alcohol, which is how she makes it. She would soak plant material in jars for weeks to months, then reduce that down to full extract oil.
Butter Brewer is the only machine that can reduce the solvent to make cannabis oil. The ability to make cannabis oil is what sets us apart, Young said.
When she heard about another machine that was making a claim it could make cannabis oil, Young said she knew immediately that wasn’t possible because of her experience making oil back in 2011. It was upon hearing about this machine when she got this idea of one machine that could actually make tincture. Young explained that after you strain the tincture in her Butter Brewer, you pour the solvent back into the pot and it reduces in her machine, whereas in other machines, you have to use a stovetop to do that.
Another benefit of the Butter Brewer is that it can cook food and make edibles, which stands out from other products that can’t do that. From banana bread to brownies and lasagna to short ribs, the Young household is enjoying deliciously cooked meals made in the Butter Brewer. What’s more, Young said, is that she and her husband designed the machine so that you can remove the mixing paddle or set it to mix for you without setting a timer for yourself to do it manually.
The Butter Brewer is available for $269.99 and is available as ceramic coated or stainless steel. To learn more about the product, visit www.butterbrewer.com.
