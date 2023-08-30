A woman and her son had to be rescued from the road to Pine Island, Hernando emergency management director David DeCarlo said, after they got trapped.
Officials used a high-water vehicle to take them where they wanted to go.
While Hurricane Idalia seemed to have passed us a good distance away, the big worry is the pileup of water caused by the combination of king tides, high tide and the storm surge from the storm.
The area still will feel “the collateral impact of this storm,” he said.
“Storm surge continues to be our biggest concern,” still six to nine feet above high tide.
High tide will be at 1:20 p.m. and will last hours longer than normal, DeCarlo said at the 9 a.m. press conference at the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center.
“The storm waters are coming in as we speak,” he said.
No one can access the communities west of U.S. 19, as sheriff’s deputies are blocking the roads due to rising water.
People who need an emergency rescue should call 911, DeCarlo said, though no rescues were possible at the time. The Sheriff’s Office will be receiving assistance from the Coast Guard, Fire-Rescue and other sources with high-water vehicles, and later air rescue operations might be possible.
Those with storm-related questions should call 352-754-4083. So far, the information line has received 622 calls.
The Withlacoochee River Electrical Cooperative has shut off power to Pine Island and Bayfront and is expected to cut off power to the whole community west of U.S. 19 to preserve life.
“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” DeCarlo said.
Flooding
Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier said they’ve seen the situation go from no water in the Aripeka-Hernando Beach-Pine Island area to flooded roadways.
The last report they got was about four feet above Pine Island Drive, he said.
“Within the last hour, there were people trying to evacuate from Pine Island that got stuck on one of the higher bridge areas, and we had to send rescuers to save two persons,” he said. “They’re on dry ground in good shape, but we’d like to avoid this.”
In Hernando Beach and some of those low-lying areas, you’re going to be cut off from rescue for a while with the surge and high tide coming up.
“If you need help, call 911 and we’ll do our best to get you,” he said.
There is support from the National Guard with high-water vehicles, Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue boats and a team being deployed from inland at a pre-stage location.
“We’re also coordinating with military assets for air support if we need it for lift capabilities,” Hasenmeier said. “Please don’t go into those areas west of U.S. 19.”
Safety first
Getting to people in need will depend on weather conditions and the safety of first-responders.
“Keep in mind, it may be a while before we can get to you,” DeCarlo said about calling for rescue. “We will get to you, I will promise you that.”
County Commissioner Jerry Campbell said, “Our prayers are with our neighbors to the north.”
The impact of high tide is yet to be determined but this is a major event for the county.
“If you do not have to be on the roads, do not be on the roads,” he said, so all resources can be focused on those who need help.
Once it’s safe to go home, they will issue an all-clear.
Shelters
There are 350 people and 60 pets in the shelters now, DeCarlo said. People who do not live west of U.S. 19 can leave when they want to go back to their homes, and they can accept more people if needed.
He didn’t know if any people had left the shelters yet.
WREC customers should call 352-567-5133, and Duke Energy customers should call 1-800-228-8485 to report power outages.
There were no damage reports from outside Hernando Beach, DeCarlo said, but they were getting photos from that area showing the flooding.
With the daylight, he said, people probably will be reporting damage if they see it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.