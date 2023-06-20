LAND O’LAKES — Members of the GFWC Lutz-Land O’Lakes worked for over a year on a project to furnish each of the 100 residents of the Angels Senior Living ALF in Tampa with a fresh, brand-new comforter for their rooms in a choice of several colors.
The donations were secured in part through a donation from Walmart.
Following the donation delivery, residents were treated to ice cream sandwiches.
For more about the organization, visit www.gfwclutzlandolakeswomansclub.org.
