LAND O’LAKES — Members of the GFWC Lutz-Land O’Lakes worked for over a year on a project to furnish each of the 100 residents of the Angels Senior Living ALF in Tampa with a fresh, brand-new comforter for their rooms in a choice of several colors.

The donations were secured in part through a donation from Walmart.

Following the donation delivery, residents were treated to ice cream sandwiches.

For more about the organization, visit www.gfwclutzlandolakeswomansclub.org.