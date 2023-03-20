BROOKSVILLE — Tango is a big dog.
The Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix’s size might intimidate you a bit on first meeting, but that’s because he’s protective of Jess Guiliano. He’ll sniff you, decide you’re not someone to worry about, and then take up a protective position near Guiliano, 33.
At K9 Partners for Patriots, near the airport in Brooksville (https://k9partnersforpatriots.com/), dogs are matched with veterans who have PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma, then they are trained to work together.
It’s a serious business and sometimes it takes a couple of tries before the right dog finds the right veteran, but then a man or woman who has served the nation with distinction can move on and function better in civilian life.
Someone has to train those dogs, and that’s where Guiliano has found her niche.
She didn’t serve in the military, she said, but was married to a soldier at a young age.
“I’m the veteran liaison here,” she said, “and I am also recently certified as a master dog trainer. So I process all the applications for new veterans coming into the program as well as assisting with training, and then eventually I will be training my own classes as well.”
Her ex-husband had TBI and PTSD, she said, and they got divorced after three years of marriage and a child.
Initially, Guiliano said, she thought of her work as a hobby and not a career. She had volunteered for six months, and then was hired as a development specialist, doing speaking engagements, fundraising, “anything to get our name out there, I was pretty much doing it,” she said.
“It was my dream to find something that I was going to love,” she said. “I just love the fact that we try our best to save families here and save veterans’ lives.”
She said she loves the change she sees in veterans from the start to the finish at K9 Partners for Patriots.
“I also wanted to be a part of that change,” Guiliano said. “I wanted to be able to help them along the way as far as training the dogs.”
Mary Peter, founder and executive director of training operations, requires all trainers here, whether they’re military or not, to go through the program and train their own dog, Guiliano said.
“When I started training (Tango), he was probably just over a year old,” she said. “He turned 2 last November.”
He went through the master dog training school with her in Ohio, and that was the same school Mary had gone to.
“The bond and the experience definitely can change a person,” she said. “Seeing and then feeling it was like two completely different things.”
The six-week course was intense.
“It was seven days a week: eating, sleeping, living, breathing dog training,” Guiliano said.
The most challenging part was expecting the dogs to do what you want them to do.
The dog has to be able to open a mailbox, pick up a credit card from the ground and pick up car keys from the ground — different things like that.
Guiliano hasn’t held her own class since getting certified, but she’s teaching a new class with Peter, the founder.
“We just started a new class on Tuesday that, once she feels comfortable, she’s going to hand the class over to me,” Guiliano said.
