BROOKSVILLE – In a house in Brooksville, past the kitchen and through the living room, there’s an editing room where two men are working to assemble their latest and most ambitious film.
“Stills” is the title, and it’s the brainchild of Kyle Marra of Root & Branch Films and Lief Thomason of Odd!Life, plus several other hard-working folks – some local, some not – who want to tell a story on the silver screen.
In a room full of movie-making and sound and editing equipment, Marra and Thomason showed not only their trailer for “Stills” but a rough cut of its first five minutes. Then they talked about their vision.
Scenes shot at Tom Varn Park show a birthday party in progress for a young girl. Her mother talks on a cellphone, her father tries to deal with a crying baby and the girl, who wants some attention on her birthday, while other people enjoy a nice day at the park.
The girl, played by Isabella Rossiter, walks away from the pavilion alone, picks up a cupcake and strolls toward some swings.
It’s a crime drama, with the girl going missing and a burned-out detective played by Patrece Bloomfield getting the assignment of finding her and the suspect.
“She had been in the police force for some time and she’s tired. She’s seen a lot and she’s reached a point where this idea of saving people isn’t what she thought it was when she was a kid,” Marra said. The “I’m going to be a superhero cop” idea has faded for her.
The girl goes missing, Marra added, and the detective, Monroe, is assigned to the case.
The movie was crowd-funded and shot on digital video. It’s being edited on computers, and it’s easy to see it as a labor of love for Marra and Thomason. They so want to get it right.
Shooting took place in Brooksville which, conveniently, has no film ordinance so they had a lot of freedom.
Marra said they did need some help from the city because of the need to use Tom Varn Park as a shooting site, and they had to work hard in the limited time they were allowed at the park.
They had to get liability insurance, Marra said, and posted signs to let people know that filming was taking place. It would be hard to tell that something wasn’t happening.
Thomason had a harness and a Steadi-cam, there was a 20-plus person crew – including the men’s wives and friends -- actors, and microphones and generators for lights.
“This is us wanting to give everything we can to show that this is a serious project,” he said. “Yes, we want to tell a good story. Yes, we wanted to show our creativeness, but also that we can be technical. What we’re doing isn’t kids running around with a Handi-cam. We’re serious filmmakers.”
Both men said they liked Brooksville as their location for shooting.
“Brooksville is a small town, it’s got a lot of character, so we wanted it to be the backdrop of the film,” Marra said.
Some people came from Tampa and St. Petersburg to work with them, and one guy came from Orlando.
“It’s just incredible, the collaborative effort of many independent individuals,” Marra said.
Marra, 30, didn’t go to film school. He started as an actor.
“My love for the creative world is I grew up watching movies and two really amazing English teachers in high school that had creative writing classes, that was Miss Kailer and Miss Woolerton. They encouraged me to hone my writing,” he said.
He explored the independent film community.
“As I was on set, I became enamored with the behind-the-scenes stuff,” he said, becoming involved in live theater at Live Oak Theatre where he started doing writing, producing and directing.
He was encouraged to pursue films, and Live Oak helped Root & Branch films get started.
Thomason, 35, studied psychology in school and had some interest in documentaries, folklore and how local stories spread. At the end of college, he got to know a Brooksville woman who was doing things with digital arts in Gainesville.
“I was teaching and realized that I didn’t want to do that,” Thomason said, so he decided to go into making videos. He started Odd!Life Studios.
He began in film photography, and working in darkrooms. They’d love to be able to afford to shoot film, both men said, but digital is cheaper.
They’re creative partners. Thomason runs a video production business and works in Orlando, Tampa and Leesburg. Originally, he’s from Satellite Beach.
“With the company, I’ll bring Kyle in and he’ll either ‘AD’ [act as assistant director] or help produce or camera op,” Marra said.
The process is intense, and sometimes there are disagreements, but they work through them to get to the result they want.
“Lief said it best,” Marra said. “When people are in conflict over something, it means they are both working toward something. They’re not just sitting and letting it happen. They’re working toward the best of what the project can be.”
They hope to have the movie finished in September for a film festival run, then have a premiere in October or November.
“We want to do it actually at the Beacon Theater,” Marra said. “We’ve had a couple of low-key premieres for some of our short films like ‘Can I Play Now?’ in the past, but because everyone on this project has given so much of themselves to it to make it feel real, to make it feel like something more than a short film, we want to give them an experience that’s more than a short film, so that they can kind of see this thing that they worked so hard on, on a big silver screen in a theater with that sound and all.”
Thomason said he wants to bring people together.
“We have a passion for, like, event-based things. It’s not just, ‘Here it is, go watch it on your own time,’ but we bring the community together, we entertain,” he said.
Both men feel like they’ve put themselves through film school and, having made a few short films, they’re ready for a feature.
“We kind of view this as our last short film for a while,” Marra said. “We want to make the next step into feature filmmaking. We’ve been purposely taking it slow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.