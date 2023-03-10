Two prominent high school coaches from the Pasco County soccer community were influential in a recent draw for this year’s Champions League brackets. On hand were Wiregrass Ranch boys coach Dave Wilson and Land O’ Lakes girls coach Vicky King.
Wilson, who ran the draw for 16 boys and 16 girls teams, is the tournament’s managing director while King, a prominent figure in the expansion of girls teams, helped randomly select the upcoming matchups.
The 2023 series featuring some of the top teams from Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties is slated for late November and early December. That will mark the sixth year for boys and second for girls.
“Today is a day I look forward to all the time,” Wilson said of the draw, which recently took place at Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg.
Jim Harte, who coached Clearwater Central Catholic to six state titles over a 25-year span, founded the Champions League. Wilson, whose team has been in the finals twice and hosted the championship round twice, is thrilled to see the idea grow.
Initially, there were 14 boys teams. Now, there are 32 teams — 16 boys and 16 girls.
“We wanted to give more publicity to high school soccer,” Wilson said. “The tournament is about who’s the best in the Tampa Bay area.”
High school playoffs strictly adhere to classifications based on enrollment. The Champions League, however, allows for Class 7A or 6A teams that traditionally have larger enrollments to take on smaller schools in Class 3A or 2A. Two years ago, Tampa Prep, a 3A school, won the boys title.
As part of this past season’s expansion, the girls winning team was awarded the Vicky King trophy. In her 36 seasons as a coach, Land O’ Lakes has won 17 district, 10 conference and seven regional titles. That run includes the 2003 state championship and a state runner-up in 2015.
In the debut season for girls in the Champions League, Land O’ Lakes was a semifinalist, losing to eventual champion Palm Harbor University.
“How cool would it be if she handed the trophy to herself,” Wilson pondered.
“It’s a big honor,” King said of her namesake on the trophy.
King also is grateful that her team has been included for last year’s Champion League and the upcoming series.
“It’s great competition,” she said. “You’re playing some of the best teams.”
