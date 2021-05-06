Pasco breaks ground on new fire station
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Fire Rescue held a groundbreaking event for Fire Station No. 9 at 11425 Silver Palm Blvd., Land O' Lakes, on April 27.
Station 9 is a 16,046-square-foot, four-bay station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness. Station 9 is the first fire station in Pasco County to boast a hot, warm, and cold zone design to reduce firefighter cancer rates. The zones will allow firefighters to clean carcinogens off their bodies before entering the living quarters of the fire station.
The station also has larger bays to accommodate large specialty apparatus, a built-in 16-member training classroom to support multi-station training, a flex room to house additional firefighters during a major emergency, and advanced station alerting aimed at improving firefighter health and wellness.
Officials on April 27 broke ground on a new fire station in Land O’ Lakes. This artist’s rendering depicts the completed Fire Station No. 9, which will be the first in Pasco County to feature hot, warm, and cold zones designed to reduce firefighter cancer rates.
Pair of real estate firms merge
A year after announcing an agreement to share services and office access, RE/MAX Alliance Group and RE/MAX Advantage Realty have reached a decision to merge.
More than 50 agents in RE/MAX Advantage Realty’s two offices in Trinity and Spring Hill have become part of the RE/MAX Alliance Group family, for a total of about 400 associates and staff and a combined 2020 production of almost $2 billion in sales volume and more than 5,000 transactions. RE/MAX Alliance Group now has 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.
The announcement was made in a presentation to associates April 28 in Trinity.
NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey will host its Neighborhood Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
• Frances Avenue Park off of Louisiana Avenue.
• The old River Road Church property at 6131 South River Road.
Paper shredding is available at the River Road location only, limited to four boxes per household. Nonworking, undamaged TVs, computer monitors and towers are accepted at River Road location only. Fluorescent/CLH bulbs and batteries are accepted at both locations.
A current Florida driver’s license or ID card showing proof of residency within the city limits must be shown to the city employee assigned to the site prior to debris being dropped off. A complete list of allowable materials can be found on the city’s website at www.citynpr.org.
Tax collector raises money for CARES
The county’s five tax collector offices will feature CARES (Community Aging & Retirement Services) as the charitable organization for the month of May.
All proceeds from the promotional effort will benefit CARES, and specifically the Pet Project, a program to help the elderly take care of their pets.
CARES provides programs and services that help older adults stay in their homes by providing support to them, their caregivers and families. Donations will be used to supply pet food, pet care products and other supports to assist the elderly in keeping their pets well cared for.
“CARES is very appreciative of this effort by the tax collector’s office,” said Jemith Rosa, CARES president and chief executive. “For many elderly people, having a pet means they feel less lonely and socially isolated. A pet is a true companion that gives unconditional love and friendship.”
For more information about CARES and the Pet Project, contact Director of Administrative Services Melissa Mathe at 727-862-9291 or visit the website www.CARESFL.org.
Donations may be mailed to: Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL, 33526-0276.
Veterans Services announces temporary closures
Two Pasco County Veterans Services offices will be closed for team training through Friday, May 7. This includes the following locations:
• West Pasco County: 8620 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey.
• East Pasco County: 37255 Florida Ave., Dade City.
Full services will still be available that week at Central Pasco location at 4111 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Suite 302, Land O’ Lakes.
For assistance while the offices are closed, call Veterans Services at 727-834-3282.
Locations will resume normal business hours Monday, May 10.
The Pasco County Veterans Services Division assists former, present and future members of the U.S. armed forces, their dependents and survivors.
Association holds weekly music event
HOLIDAY — The Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday, holds a weekly Monday Night Music Jam.
Meals are sold starting at 5:30 p.m. and the band plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Club members are free and visitors are $3. Dancing and friendship abound, this is a BYOB event.
Coin & Stamp Expo slated for May 22
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Coin Club of Pasco County, will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Use the side entrance.
Coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and stamps will be bought, sold, and appraised. Hourly door prizes will be available. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle.
Admission, parking and publications are free. Food available for purchase.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson holds its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can now register for the full seven-week program and for the full and partial programs. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, visit bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call 813-929-1229.
