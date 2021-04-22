Pasco to celebrate Earth Day
SPRING HILL — Bring the family for a day of environmental fun at Pasco County’s 26th annual Earth Day Celebration. The event, presented by Covanta Pasco, will be April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive in Spring Hill.
The socially distanced event promotes environmental education, volunteerism and a commitment to a greener community.
The Earth Day Celebration features a Florida-native plant sale, upcycle vendors, ladybug release, and educational displays. Presentations include Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife and a chance to meet Spike, a 10-foot alligator from Croc Encounters.
Attendees can take advantage of on-site recycling and waste disposal opportunities, including:
• Household hazardous waste collection
• Electronics recycling (2 TVs free)
• Document shredding by Shred 360, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Limit 5 boxes/bags per person)
• Mercury disposal (Bring old thermostats/thermometers and receive a $5 gift card)
Earth Day Celebration set at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park
NEW PORT RICHEY — The annual Earth Day Celebration will take place Thursday, April 22, 1 to 4 p.m., at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey.
The event will feature upcycled crafts, activities, and information all about how you can be more eco-friendly. This is a free, drop-in event geared toward elementary-aged children and younger. Masks will be required at all times while indoors for participants older than 2 years old. Social distancing will be observed.
For information, email rmjenkins@pascocountyfl.net or call 727-992-0723.
Charlie Brown headed to the stage
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., is set to stage performances of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
Tickets are $25 each. Visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com or call 727-842-6777 for more information.
Performances will be held April 23-24 at 8 p.m.; and April 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” In this revised version, with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang is maintained, but a fresh insouciance and playfulness is revealed.
Mease executive named to PHSC board
NEW PORT RICHEY — Rebecca Schulkowski, director of operations for Mease Dunedin Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital, has been appointed to the District Board of Trustees for Pasco-Hernando State College.
Schulkowsi is also leading construction of BayCare’s new 318,000-square-foot hospital in Wesley Chapel.
“I am honored by the governor’s appointment, and excited to join the PHSC District Board of Trustees,” said Schulkowski. “I am committed to serving the PHSC community and look forward to contributing to the mission of the college.”
Schulkowski’s tenure on the board began on March 26. She succeeds Al Hernandez, who served since March 2017.
“Dr. Schulkowski brings over 20 years of administrative and clinical experience to the DBOT,” said Timothy Beard, PHSC president. “We look forward to her leadership and guidance.”
The appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
For additional information about Pasco-Hernando State College visit phsc.edu, or call 1-855-NOW-PHSC.
DOH provides free HIV, hepatitis C testing
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County offers free rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the county health department at 10841 Little Road in New Port Richey. Testing is available by appointment only. Call 727-619-0260 to schedule an appointment.
Results from the rapid tests are available in 20 minutes. No matter what the test results are, DOH-Pasco will work with clients to take steps to help them protect their health. For more information, call DOH-Pasco at 727-619-0260 or visit http://pasco.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/infectious-disease-services/aids/index.html.
Club to award $2,000 in scholarships
The Heritage Pines Democratic Club will be awarding $2,000 in scholarships to deserving graduating seniors in the following West Pasco high schools: Hudson, Fivay, River Ridge, Gulf High, J.W. Mitchell, Anclote and Wendell Krinn Technical.
Applications can be obtained from the guidance counselor or career specialist at each school and should be completed and returned to the club before April 22. Judging is expected to be completed and awards announced before May 1, so they may be presented at the schools' awards ceremonies.
This is the club's third consecutive year for awarding scholarships, and thanks to generous club members, the amount this year has grown from $1,000 to $2,000.
For more information, email club vice president Judith Chase at judithchase44@gmail.com.
Coin & Stamp Expo slated for May 22
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Coin Club of Pasco County, will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Use the side entrance.
Coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and stamps will be bought, sold, and appraised. Hourly door prizes will be available. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle.
Admission, parking and publications are free. Food available for purchase.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson has relaunched its weekly Margaree’s County Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can now register for the full seven-week program and for the full and partial programs. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp spaces beginning Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting: bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, please visit: bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call 813-929-1229.
