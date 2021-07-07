Window on Pasco

Keep Pasco Beautiful cleanup a success
Volunteers donated their time June 8 at Anclote Gulf Park in Holiday and Cypress Creek Preserve in Land O’ Lakes to help make the first Keep Pasco Beautiful World Oceans Day a success. Combing the roadways and shoreline, they removed everything from televisions and sofa cushions to car bumpers and tires.
The 59 volunteers collected 1,460 pounds of trash.
“Trash along the roadways ends up in the stormwater system, which ultimately leads to the Gulf,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful coordinator Kristen King. “We live in an amazing place and we all have to do our part to protect it.”
Pasco County has more than 20 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico.
Keep Pasco Beautiful, along with Pasco County Public Works, Solid Waste, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Covanta Pasco, organized the event.
To volunteer or learn more about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit the website at keeppascobeautiful.org.
Pepin Academies names Perez new COO
Pepin Academies on June 28 announced that veteran educator Monika Perez will be its chief operating officer overseeing its three campuses in Hillsborough and Pasco counties that serve students with learning and learning-related disabilities.
She will oversee internal operations across all Pepin Academies campuses and implement program and facility expansions. Perez has worked for Pepin Academies for 17 years.
The newly created position comes as part of Pepin Academies’ long-term development plan. It recently opened a new campus in New Port Richey and is in the process of remodeling its Riverview campus, with phase one of the expansion set to be completed in July.
For more information about Pepin Academies, visit pepinacademies.com.
SouthState Bank donates to Microloan Program
SouthState Bank has donated $5,000 to the Microloan Program, bringing its overall contribution to the Pasco Economic Development Council to $40,000 to support small businesses in Pasco County.
“SouthState is pleased to once again contribute to the Microloan Program,” said Skip Skairus, regional president of SouthState. “When a program like this gives small business owners the opportunity to succeed and create jobs, they can help boost the Pasco County economy as a whole.”
Bill Cronin, president and chief executive of the Pasco EDC, added, “The Microloan Program has provided support to 58 businesses so far and has created over 200 jobs since its establishment.”
To learn more about the program or to make a donation to the Microloan Program, visit www.smartstartpasco.com or contact Dan Mitchell, the SMARTstart Program Director, at dmitchell@pascoedc.com or 352-437-4861.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.