Petco Love chooses Pasco Animal Services for $25K grant
Petco Love recently awarded Pasco County Animal Services a $25,000 grant to benefit the county’s pet population.
PCAS will partner with the Humane Society of Pasco County and SPCA Suncoast to use the money to spay and neuter homeless dogs and cats. The grant will help PCAS provide the surgeries without passing the cost along to potential adopters, rescue partners or community cat caregivers.
Petco Love, formerly known as The Petco Foundation, is a nonprofit organization that promotes the strong bond between people and their pets.
For more information, including a full list of programs and services, visit mypasco.net/PAS. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
Keep Pasco Beautiful Named Florida’s Affiliate of the Year
The Keep Florida Beautiful network has named Keep Pasco Beautiful its affiliate of the year. The Pasco group is one of more than 40 affiliates in the Florida network.
“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King. “This recognition shows that even in challenging times our community bands together to protect our environment and create a positive impact.”
Keep Pasco Beautiful was recognized for its Pasco Earth Day Celebration, Great American Cleanup, and ongoing social media engagement.
Keep Pasco Beautiful is supported by Pasco County Department of Public Works and Pasco County Solid Waste.
To volunteer or learn more about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit keeppascobeautiful.org.
Plant Society to meet July 13
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Land O’ Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/US 41, Land O’ Lakes, between SR 52 and SR 54.
The subject of the July 13 meeting is “Sea Turtles in the Gulf of Mexico Post Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill” presented by Jessica Koelsch Bibza, who has been with National Wildlife Federation’s Gulf Program since 2013 and currently serves as senior specialist for Wildlife Policy. Meetings of the chapter are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available, so everyone needs to bring their own.
Please wear a mask. Telephone inquiries are taken by Mollie at 813-469-9597. Visit http://www.pasconativeplants.org for more information.
Shrine Club to meet
The New Port Richey Shrine Club’s lunch and meeting will be held at noon Thursday, July 8, at American Legion Post No. 79, 5329 Legion Way, New Port Richey.
The cost $10 each and an RSVP is needed. Masks are not required.
For information, call Frank Goff at 727-375-7900.
New summer pass gives students unlimited bus rides
Students can ride Pasco County Public Transportation Department buses on regular routes all summer for $20. This special student rate is effective through Aug. 31
Summer Haul Passes are sold at the following locations:
• Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Office
• Pasco/Hernando State College bookstores in New Port Richey, Dade City and Wesley Chapel
• PCPT Administrative Office, 8620 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey
• All Pasco County libraries
For more information, visit ridepcpt.com.
Coalition to hold drive-thru food distribution event
NEW PORT RICHEY — In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando County will be hosting a drive-thru mobile pantry/food distribution on Wednesdays July 7 and Aug. 4.
The food items will vary based on what is provided for the event, which could include produce, meat, dairy and non-perishable groceries free of charge. The ELC Pasco Hernando team will be there to also distribute early learning resources to families at the event.
Distribution take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The drive-thru event will be at Beacon Community Child Care Development Center at 9025 Star Trail, New Port Richey. Those interested in attending, should arrive by car and line up along the entrance to Beacon Community Child Care Development Center.
4-H day camps getting underway
Children can expand their horizons through a variety of activities as the UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension 4-H holds Summer Day Camps through July 28. The program is designed to explore the environment, wildlife, engineering, art, science and more.
The camps for children ages 5 to 18 take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Pasco County. Register at bit.ly/4HSummerDayCamps.
Day camp activities include horseback riding, fishing, cooking and gardening. The cost for each camp runs from $15 to $40 per person. Spots are limited.
Per UF/IFAS policy, the use of face coverings is optional but highly recommended at all Extension events. For more information, please contact Shayla at 352-518-0156 or sreighter@mypasco.net. The University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service assists residents by developing and delivering practical, educational programs in environmental horticulture, sustainable agriculture, 4-H and youth development, and family and consumer sciences.
Workshops on balance, diabetes slated
Enrollment is open for a pair of workshops offered by Community Aging and Retirement Services Inc. designed to promote quality of life and independence for seniors.
• “A Matter of Balance” will run from July 6-July 29. This workshop is designed to help seniors who are concerned about falling to improve their balance, flexibility, and strength. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., the sessions will include group discussion, problem-solving strategies, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
• “Diabetes Self-Management Workshop” will meet from June 21-July 26 once a week on Mondays for 2½ hours. From 1-3:30 pm, workshops are facilitated from a highly detailed manual by two trained leaders, one or both of whom are peer leaders with diabetes themselves. Each workshop is interactive. Participants will have the opportunity to make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter by creating and carrying out their own self-management. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
For more information on either workshop, reach out to CARES Health & Wellness Coordinator Theresa Brock at 727-862-9291, Ext. 2008 or Tbrock@caresfl.org.
CARES is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides health, social and supportive services in West Central Florida.
Association holds weekly music event
HOLIDAY — The Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday, holds a weekly Monday Night Music Jam.
Meals are sold starting at 5:30 p.m. and the band plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Club members are free and visitors are $3. Dancing and friendship abound. This is a BYOB event.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson holds its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.