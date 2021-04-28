Libraries now offer checkout app
Pasco County Libraries recently announced the addition of the cloudLibrary app to make the library checkout process simpler and faster.
Download the free cloudLibrary app available for Android and iOS to get a virtual library card.
Then you select books or DVDs, scan items with your phone, and complete checkout in the app. The app will generate an interactive receipt to review due dates and get renewal reminders.
For more information, visit pascolibraries.org.
Dollar General opens New Port Richey store
NEW PORT RICHEY — Dollar General has announced its store at 7932 Massachusetts Ave. in New Port Richey is now open. Hours of operation can be found online.
The stores provide area residents with affordable household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. The store is expected to employ six to 10 people.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a news release. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
The addition of the New Port Richey store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Native Plant Society to meet
LAND O’ LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Land O’ Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/U.S. 41.
The subject of the May 11 meeting is “Movie Night — 10 Native 'Weeds' for 20 Butterflies,” presented by Andee Naccarato.
Meetings of the chapter are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available. For more information, call Sandy at 727-207-1853.
Prayer event slated for May 6
NEW PORT RICHEY — A National Day of Prayer event will be held at the Pasco County Government building, 7530 Little Road, New Port Richey, Thursday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Good News Christian Fellowship, Somebody Cares Pasco, and area ministries. It will include live music and worship followed by prayers led by area leaders. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation.
For more information, call 727-819-8881 or email jerry@goodnewschristian.org.
Coin & Stamp Expo slated for May 22
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Coin Club of Pasco County, will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Use the side entrance.
Coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and stamps will be bought, sold, and appraised. Hourly door prizes will be available. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle.
Admission, parking and publications are free. Food available for purchase.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson has relaunched its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can now register for the full seven-week program and for the full and partial programs. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting: bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, please visit: bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call 813-929-1229.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.