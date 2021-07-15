Patriotic pups sought for photo contest
Robyn Lindsey, owner of BluEgg Photography, is hosting a photography contest for the most patriotic pup in the greater Tampa Bay area. Proceeds will benefit K9 Partners for Patriots, a nonprofit that empowers military veterans to create a connection and train their own service dogs.
BluEgg Photography is offering pet mini-sessions on several dates in July in Wesley Chapel and Spring Hill. The photographer has also partnered with numerous other local businesses in the area to sponsor the event. Lindsey has a goal to raise over $5,000, just half of what it cost to put one dog and veteran partner through a full 24-week training program.
The “Patriotic Pup Contest” event is happening at K9 Partners for Patriots’ facility and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming on select dates in July. Only 16 sessions are currently available, by appointment only. Call 727-560-7458 to inquire about availability. BluEgg Photography is at BluEggPhotography.com.
As a nonprofit organization, K9 Partners for Patriots relies solely on grants and donations to fund its 11,000-square-foot gymnasium-sized, climate-controlled facility, training for more than 50 veteran and dog teams a year, and support programs during and after the completion of the program.
Pasco Tax Collector’s Office raises $6,600 for Special Olympics
Special Olympics of Pasco was a featured charitable giving organization at the Pasco County Tax Collector’s office in the spring, receiving $6,600 through the effort. Special Olympics of Pasco is a sports and training program for people with intellectual disabilities.
“Special Olympics of Pasco has long held a special place in my heart,” said Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “I’m proud that our staff and our community supports this organization that helps bring purpose to so many lives.”
In Pasco, training in almost two dozen different sports is provided for free to participants. Next year will see Florida host the National Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando. Many of the athletes featured in this drive will be participants in next year’s competition, for some a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“On behalf of myself and the 1,500-plus athletes that are a part of Special Olympics here in Pasco County, we would like to say thank you to Mike Fasano, all of the employees at our tax collectors offices, and especially our community members for their generous and unwavering support of our athletes and organization,” said Joeyn Dearsman, Special Olympics Senior Manager. “This campaign comes at a crucial time as we are sending multiple Olympians to the USA Games in the summer of 2022. This donation will help cover the costs that go with that and ensure they have a great time.”
For more information, contact Greg Giordano, Assistant Tax Collector, at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com. For more information about Special Olympics of Pasco, contact Joeyn Dearsman, Senior Manager at 727-774-3062 or visit https://www.specialolympicsflorida.org/contact.
Bowling Challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Family Organization
Break out that old bowling ball and bowling shoes for the Alzheimer’s Family Organization’s 3rd Annual Bowling Challenge at noon on Saturday, July 17, at Strike City, 3544 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. Teams should begin arriving at 11 a.m. on July 17 for check-in and to grab bowling balls and shoes.
Alzheimer’s Family Organization is a non-profit that relies mostly on fundraising and donations to survive. It serves Hernando, Citrus, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Lake, Sumter, Marion and Pasco counties, providing needed support and educational free services to caregivers, both family and professional, that care for individuals with all forms of dementia. It has been in existence since September 1999 and barely survived the effects of the impact of the pandemic as it hurt fundraising efforts.
The organization is seeking contestants. There will be baskets for raffle drawings.
Teams can register at AlzheimersFamily.org/events or by phone at 352-616-0170.
Back-to-school fundraiser underway
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells and entrepreneur and philanthropist Jacques Hakim have partnered with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities and the YMCA of the Suncoast James P. Gills Family Branch for Step up for Pasco Students! The back-to-school fundraiser aims to donate 5,000 pairs of new shoes to Pasco County Schools this summer.
Step up for Pasco Students! makes it easy to contribute with secure, online donor portals through established nonprofit partners, eliminating the need to shop for shoes. The effort will supplement existing successful collections, including Pasco County’s annual Two Good Soles drive in the fall.
Donate today at www.ymcasuncoast.org/stepup to help reach the goal of 5,000 pairs by July 18. Additional funds collected will be used to purchase socks and backpacks.
Prescribed fires scheduled for Pasco County
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns from July through September at the following Pasco County properties:
• Cypress Creek Preserve is east of Ehren Cutoff and south of State Road 52. Approximately 125 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Conner Preserve is west of Ehren Cutoff and south of State Road 52. Approximately 700 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Starkey Wilderness Preserve is east of New Port Richey, west of the Suncoast Parkway, north of State Road 54 and south of State Road 52. Approximately 600 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Upper Hillsborough Preserve is south of the County Road 54 and east of Chancey Road in Zephyrhills. Approximately 1,000 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• The Weekiwachee Preserve is west of U.S. Highway 19 between Spring Hill and Hernando Beach. Approximately 325 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some trails may be temporarily closed during prescribed burn events.
Coalition to hold drive-thru food distribution event
NEW PORT RICHEY — In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando County will be hosting a drive-thru mobile pantry/food distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The food items will vary based on what is provided for the event, which could include produce, meat, dairy and non-perishable groceries free of charge. The ELC Pasco Hernando team will be there to also distribute early learning resources to families at the event.
Distribution take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The drive-thru event will be at Beacon Community Child Care Development Center at 9025 Star Trail, New Port Richey. Those interested in attending, should arrive by car and line up along the entrance to Beacon Community Child Care Development Center.
Workshops on balance, diabetes slated
Enrollment is open for a pair of workshops offered by Community Aging and Retirement Services Inc. designed to promote quality of life and independence for seniors.
• “A Matter of Balance” will run through July 29. This workshop is designed to help seniors who are concerned about falling to improve their balance, flexibility, and strength. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., the sessions will include group discussion, problem-solving strategies, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
• “Diabetes Self-Management Workshop” will meet once a week on Mondays through July 26 for 2½ hours. From 1-3:30 pm, workshops are facilitated from a highly detailed manual by two trained leaders, one or both of whom are peer leaders with diabetes themselves. Each workshop is interactive. Participants will have the opportunity to make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter by creating and carrying out their own self-management. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
For more information on either workshop, reach out to CARES Health & Wellness Coordinator Theresa Brock at 727-862-9291, Ext. 2008 or Tbrock@caresfl.org.
CARES is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides health, social and supportive services in West Central Florida.
Association holds weekly music event
HOLIDAY — The Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday, holds a weekly Monday Night Music Jam.
Meals are sold starting at 5:30 p.m. and the band plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Club members are free and visitors are $3. Dancing and friendship abound. This is a BYOB event.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson holds its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
