NPR officials honored for advocacy efforts during session
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey Mayor Robert Marlowe and City Clerk Judy Meyers were recently named Home Rule Heroes by the Florida League of Cities.
The league recently recognized more than 100 municipal officials with Home Rule Hero Awards for their work during the 2021 legislative session.
Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the Legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.
“I am honored to be recognized again this year for advocating on behalf of our residents the importance of Home Rule,” Marlowe said in a news release. “Our residents need to be reassured that their local elected leaders know the needs of our community better than state legislators. Legislation should not be a ‘one-size-fits-all’ concept. What works in one community will not necessarily work in another.”
Meyers added, “Decisions that directly affect the quality of life of our residents are best made by the government closest to the people. That is what Home Rule is all about and why it should be protected and defended.”
County urges residents to conserve water during dry season
As many areas in Pasco continue to experience dry conditions with little to no rainfall, Pasco County Utilities is urging residents to conserve water whenever possible and follow Pasco’s watering guidelines, regardless of your watering source.
The county’s reclaimed water supply is critically low, according to a news release. How and when residents water their lawn can put additional strain on the system, especially if your sprinkler system isn’t working correctly. Residents are asked to check their sprinkler system’s settings, use the correct watering schedule and water only during scheduled times.
Effective irrigation tips include:
• Irrigate only on your assigned watering day
• Follow the watering schedule specific to your water source (potable, reclaimed or well)
• Watering is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., regardless of water source
• If water pressure seems low, run sprinklers between midnight and 6 a.m. on your watering day
• To avoid overwatering, use suggested run times specific to your irrigation system
• Check your system for broken or misdirected spray heads, which can waste water
Visit PascoCountyUtilities.com for service updates and more information on how to conserve water.
Medical Center of Trinity welcomes new assistant chief nursing officer
TRINITY — Adam Copher joins the Medical Center of Trinity Nursing Leadership Team with primary responsibilities including patient experience, employee engagement and nursing quality.
Copher previously served as Director of Nursing over multiple acute care units at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, a 454-bed Level II trauma facility in the HCA Healthcare South Atlantic Division. He led the nursing shared governance at Memorial Hospital and was also an integral part of the corporate medical surgical advisory council.
He obtained both his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University and is currently enrolled in the Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree program at Chamberlain University with an expected graduation date this summer.
He has been married for 20 years to his wife, Jennifer, and has two children.
Democratic Club awards 5 scholarships
The Heritage Pines Democratic Club in northwest Pasco County, which started the year with a goal of awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving west Pasco senior, is proud to announce it has been able to present five scholarships to students at western Pasco high schools worth a total of $3,500.
The winning students are Jarrett Sand and Tyler Borges of Fivay, Gitanjali Reddy and Taylor Strupp of J.W. Mitchell, and Elisabeth Gaffney of Wendell Krinn Technical.
The club has made this an annual project for several years, but has never been able to offer more than one award.
For information, check out the Heritage Pines Democratic Club on Facebook.
Sheriff’s Office to collect items for kids in need
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will collect clothing and hygiene items for kids in need.
Collection points are established at the three district offices, as well as the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center lobby.
Drop off locations:
• District I Office: 7432 Little Road, New Port Richey
• District II Office: 36409 SR 52, Dade City
• District III Office: 11530 Trinity Blvd., Trinity
• Land O' Lakes Detention Center: 20101 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes
WREC Donates $400,000 to new academy
The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative invested in the next generation of engineers, IT professionals, and linemen by donating $400,000 to Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation, a highly advanced career technical school that will open in the fall of 2022 in Wesley Chapel.
The donation will go toward purchasing innovative and emerging equipment to educate the estimated 1,000 students to prepare them for high-salary, high-skill careers that are in demand.
“With technology rapidly changing, particularly in the utility sector, WREC felt it essential to invest in an educational program that focuses on the latest in technology and innovation,” said Billy Brown, chief executive of WREC. “With this 184,000-square-foot facility opening in our five-county service territory, WREC will be able to hire and retain the best and brightest from our own community.”
New summer pass gives students unlimited bus rides
Students can ride Pasco County Public Transportation Department buses on regular routes all summer for $20. This special student rate is effective through Aug. 31.
Summer Haul Passes are sold at the following locations:
• Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Office
• Pasco/Hernando State College bookstores in New Port Richey, Dade City and Wesley Chapel
• PCPT Administrative Office, 8620 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey
• All Pasco County libraries
For more information, visit ridepcpt.com.
Campus to hold open house, reception
HUDSON — Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College’s Hudson campus will hold an Open House and Reception with Rabbi Ralph Messer on Wednesday, June 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 12029 Majestic Blvd.
Adults and children are welcome. For information, visit STBM.org.
Coalition to hold drive-thru food distribution event
NEW PORT RICHEY — In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando County will be hosting a drive-thru mobile pantry/food distribution on Wednesdays July 7 and Aug. 4.
The food items will vary based on what is provided for the event, which could include produce, meat, dairy and non-perishable groceries free of charge. The ELC Pasco Hernando team will be there to also distribute early learning resources to families at the event.
Distribution take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The drive-thru event will be at Beacon Community Child Care Development Center at 9025 Star Trail, New Port Richey. Those interested in attending, should arrive by car and line up along the entrance to Beacon Community Child Care Development Center.
Tax collector seeks to keep seniors’ pets well-fed
Pasco County’s five tax collector’s offices have named “Cindy’s Pets: Helping Seniors & Their Pets” as the charitable organization for the month of June 2021.
Cindy’s Petsworks with Pasco County’s Senior Services Program to provide food for the pets of those seniors in need, especially recipients of the Meals on Wheels program.
“The goal of Cindy’s Pets is to provide good nutritional food for animals, thereby enabling the elderly to enjoy their own meals with the knowledge that their pets are also well-fed,” said Dr. Missy Nurrenbrock, Founder of Cindy’s Pets. Donations will go toward purchasing, packing, and delivering over 2,000 pounds of pet food each month, feeding more than 300 pets of seniors in the county.
For more information about Cindy’s Pets please contact Nurrenbrock at 727-372-9333 or visit the website www.cindyspets.org. For more information about the promotional and charitable giving programs at the tax collector’s office please contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com Donations may also be mailed to: Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526-0276.
4-H day camps getting underway
Children can expand their horizons through a variety of activities as the UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension 4-H holds Summer Day Camps through July 28. The program is designed to explore the environment, wildlife, engineering, art, science and more.
The camps for children ages 5 to 18 take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Pasco County. Register at bit.ly/4HSummerDayCamps.
Day camp activities include horseback riding, fishing, cooking and gardening. The cost for each camp runs from $15 to $40 per person. Spots are limited.
Per UF/IFAS policy, the use of face coverings is optional but highly recommended at all Extension events. For more information, please contact Shayla at 352-518-0156 or sreighter@mypasco.net. The University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service assists residents by developing and delivering practical, educational programs in environmental horticulture, sustainable agriculture, 4-H and youth development, and family and consumer sciences.
Workshops on balance, diabetes slated
Enrollment is open for a pair of workshops offered by Community Aging and Retirement Services Inc. designed to promote quality of life and independence for seniors.
• “A Matter of Balance” will run from July 6-July 29. This workshop is designed to help seniors who are concerned about falling to improve their balance, flexibility, and strength. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., the sessions will include group discussion, problem-solving strategies, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
• “Diabetes Self-Management Workshop” will meet from June 21-July 26 once a week on Mondays for 2½ hours. From 1-3:30 pm, workshops are facilitated from a highly detailed manual by two trained leaders, one or both of whom are peer leaders with diabetes themselves. Each workshop is interactive. Participants will have the opportunity to make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter by creating and carrying out their own self-management. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
For more information on either workshop, reach out to CARES Health & Wellness Coordinator Theresa Brock at 727-862-9291, Ext. 2008 or Tbrock@caresfl.org.
CARES is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides health, social and supportive services in West Central Florida.
Native Plant Society local chapter meets
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Land O’ Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd./US 41.
Meetings of the chapter are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available, so everyone needs to bring their own. Please wear a mask. Telephone inquiries are taken by Sandy at 727-207-1853. The chapter website is www.pasconativeplants.org.
Extension hosts community gardens summer camp
DADE CITY— Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension for its Community Gardens Summer Camp Program on June 14-18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is designed to pass along the love of gardening to kids with fun, interactive activities.
The camp is for children age 8-12 and will be held at One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City.
Register at bit.ly/communitygardensummercamp. Activities include gardening, seed planting, hydroponics and vermiculture, building toad houses, and more.
The cost for the weeklong camp is $55 per person. All camp participants must wear a face covering while attending events.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/2I7gTs5
Association for Challenged Kids to hold camp
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco Association for Challenged Kids is having its annual summer camp this year at Genesis School in New Port Richey. Campers must be between the ages of 3-22 and have a disability that prevents them from attending a regular summer program.
To be COVID safe, the association will be having two sessions. Session 1 will be June 28-July 9, and Session 2 will be July 12-23.
The fee is $215, and campers may attend one session. If you are interested, email pascopack@verizon.net or call 727-372-9516 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
New Port Richey gearing up to clean up
NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey will host its Neighborhood Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
• Frances Avenue Park off of Louisiana Avenue.
• The old River Road Church property at 6131 South River Road.
Paper shredding is available at the River Road location only, limited to four boxes per household. Nonworking, undamaged TVs, computer monitors and towers are accepted at River Road location only. Fluorescent/CLH bulbs and batteries are accepted at both locations.
A current Florida driver’s license or ID card showing proof of residency within the city limits must be shown to the city employee assigned to the site prior to debris being dropped off. A complete list of allowable materials can be found on the city’s website at www.citynpr.org.
Association holds weekly music event
HOLIDAY — The Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday, holds a weekly Monday Night Music Jam.
Meals are sold starting at 5:30 p.m. and the band plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Club members are free and visitors are $3. Dancing and friendship abound. This is a BYOB event.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson holds its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
