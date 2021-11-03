UF/IFAS Extension holds peanut butter challenge
DADE CITY — The UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County office at 36702 State Road 52, Dade City, and the satellite office at 15029 14th St., Dade City, will be collecting peanut butter jars again this year to stock local pantries.
Call 352-521-1254 for more information on the challenge and how to participate, and donation and collection point opportunities are available.
To learn more about the challenge, visit http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/2021/09/22/peanut-butter-challenge-statewide-2021/
Nature Coast Parrot Heads support Coats for Kids
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 recently received a $700 donation toward its 2021 Coats for Kids drive from the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club. This is the second year in a row that the Parrot Head Club has supported the Knights of Columbus’ Coats for Kids.
“This donation will make it possible for us to obtain over 46 warm winter jackets for needy/food depraved children attending Mittye Locke and Richey elementary schools,” said Tim Couzins, chair of the Knights’ Coats for Kids program.
The Knights of Columbus are in their 2021 fund drive seeking financial support to raise funds, at $15 per jacket, to surpass last year’s result of 430 coats.
For more information, contact K of C Council 11680, c/o Tony Nalli, 7341 Mehaffey Drive. Apt. A, New Port Richey, FL 34652, or call Tim Couzins at 407-929-7245. More information about the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club can be found at naturecoastphc.com.
New local restaurant brings Hawaiian-style food to Trinity
TRINITY — Island Fin Poké, a fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, will open its newest Florida location at 3198 Redeemer Way in Trinity on Monday. Nov. 8.
The new Island Fin Poké will serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The new Trinity location will feature indoor and outdoor table seating, along with online ordering, third-party delivery and curbside pickup options.
Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual chain with more than 20 locations open. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com.
