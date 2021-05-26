Opening on Pasco’s Jobs and Economic Opportunities Committee
The county’s Jobs and Economic Opportunities Committee is looking for volunteers to participate in the committee that oversees the use of the Jobs and Economic Opportunities Trust Fund portion of Penny for Pasco.
Responsibilities include ensuring Penny for Pasco spending meets the requirements to promote projects creating new jobs and economic growth. The committee consists of nine members, appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, representing diverse knowledge and expertise from each of the following areas: finance/banking, agriculture, real estate, manufacturing and other private industries.
Anyone interested in serving is asked to submit a letter of interest and resume to Economic Growth Manager David Engel at dengel@mypasco.net. Applications are being accepted through June 18.
The committee meets, at minimum, on a quarterly basis and presents annual updates to the County Commission. Selected members will serve a one- or two-year term, depending upon industry.
Goodwill hiring for retail positions at job fair
TRINITY — Goodwill’s Job Connection service is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill store, 11462 S.R. 54, Trinity.
Goodwill Industries-Suncoast Inc. is hiring for sales associates, donations processing associates and retail store attendants. Full-time and part-time positions are available.
Hiring managers will conduct interviews and make job offers on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and to complete an application in advance. A list of available positions and an application are available at https://goodwill-suncoast.org/careers.
For more information, call Job Connection at 727-282-4478, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tax Collector’s offices helping Luggage of Love program
Pasco County Tax Collector’s offices are collecting donations of gently used luggage, suitcases, and other travel-related bags throughout the year. The items are used to equip displaced children and families with suitcases. The kids and families in need are identified by the Luggage of Love program, which is coordinated in Pasco County by the University of Florida’s Pasco Extension Office.
The children, who often must travel with caseworkers into foster care, or are otherwise removed from their homes due to emergency situations, historically have only had plastic garbage bags in which to carry their clothing and personal belongings. The luggage adds a level of dignity to a child who is most likely experiencing one of the most traumatic events in their young life. In other cases single mothers, often escaping domestic violence, are the recipients of the luggage for themselves and their children.
Right now, the supply of suitable cases is low, and the demand continues to grow.
“Thank you so very much for the donations we have received in the past,” said Elizabeth Urquiola, program coordinator for the UF Pasco Extension Office and the Luggage of Love program. “We can’t thank our community enough for the amazing generosity. We need to keep our closets full because children and mothers may be in need at any time. Please help spread the love to our displaced children in Pasco County through our Luggage of Love program. Your donations will always be put to good use.”
If you would like to donate luggage or would like to learn more about the program, contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or Urquiola at 352-521-1254, ext. 5325. Donations of luggage may be dropped off at any of the five tax collector offices in the county. Visit www.pascotaxes.com to learn where.
Extension hosts community gardens summer camp
DADE CITY— Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension for its Community Gardens Summer Camp Program on June 14-18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is designed to pass along the love of gardening to kids with fun, interactive activities.
The camp is for children age 8-12 and will be held at One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City.
Register at bit.ly/communitygardensummercamp. Activities include gardening, seed planting, hydroponics and vermiculture, building toad houses, and more.
The cost for the weeklong camp is $55 per person. All camp participants must wear a face covering while attending events.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/2I7gTs5
Association for Challenged Kids to hold camp
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco Association for Challenged Kids is having its annual summer camp this year at Genesis School in New Port Richey. Campers must be between the ages of 3-22 and have a disability that prevents them from attending a regular summer program.
To be COVID safe, the association will be having two sessions. Session 1 will be June 28-July 9, and Session 2 will be July 12-23.
The fee is $215, and campers may attend one session. If you are interested, email pascopack@verizon.net or call 727-372-9516 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
New Port Richey gearing up to clean up
NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey will host its Neighborhood Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
• Frances Avenue Park off of Louisiana Avenue.
• The old River Road Church property at 6131 South River Road.
Paper shredding is available at the River Road location only, limited to four boxes per household. Nonworking, undamaged TVs, computer monitors and towers are accepted at River Road location only. Fluorescent/CLH bulbs and batteries are accepted at both locations.
A current Florida driver’s license or ID card showing proof of residency within the city limits must be shown to the city employee assigned to the site prior to debris being dropped off. A complete list of allowable materials can be found on the city’s website at www.citynpr.org.
Association holds weekly music event
HOLIDAY — The Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday, holds a weekly Monday Night Music Jam.
Meals are sold starting at 5:30 p.m. and the band plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Club members are free and visitors are $3. Dancing and friendship abound. This is a BYOB event.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson holds its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can now register for the full seven-week program and for the full and partial programs. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, visit bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call 813-929-1229.
