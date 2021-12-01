Pasco antibody treatment site closed
PORT RICHEY — To support the transition of monoclonal antibody therapy treatment administration to locally operated providers, the state-supported treatment site at Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Ave. in Pasco County, has been closed.
Alternative monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations in this area can be found at:
• AdventHealth Dade City, 13100 Fort King Road, Dade City
• Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Ste 401, Trinity
• AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, 2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
• Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, 6600 Madison St., Port Richey
• AdventHealth Zephyrhills, 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills
Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations can be found at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov and by using the National Infusion Center Association's treatment locator.
UF/IFAS offers green industry best management practices training
DADE CITY — The UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service is offering Green Industry Best Management Practices Training on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the new UF/IFAS Pasco Extension Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City. This program is designed for landscape professionals who apply pesticides and fertilizers commercially.
Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. To complete, visit bit.ly/pascogibmpdec21.
The cost for training is $30 for green industry professionals. The cost for Pasco County School Board and Pasco County Government employees is $15. All participants must have a photo ID and a pre-paid ticket for admission. Sorry, there are no refunds once tickets are purchased.
The University of Florida recommends all class participants wear a face mask/covering while attending events. No food or snacks are permitted. Participants will have a one-hour lunch break.
GOPASCO honored with three marketing awards
GOPASCO County Public Transportation has received three marketing awards presented during the annual Florida Public Transportation Association conference. The awards come just weeks after Pasco County rolled out the bus system's new brand and logo. For years, GOPASCO was known as PCPT.
GOPASCO received first place in the special event category for its rebranding rollout on Aug. 24; second place in the website category for GOPASCO.com; and third place in the electronic media category for a live radio broadcast of the rebrand rollout.
“We worked tirelessly on a new design for Pasco County Public Transportation and are honored to be recognized for our tenacious work,” said GOPASCO Program Manager Rosemarie Bruckner. “An identifiable logo represents the organization and conveys an important message: Pasco County is on the move, becoming Florida’s premier county.”
County to hold household hazardous waste and electronics collection Dec. 11
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County residents can properly dispose of all hazardous household waste and unwanted electronics at a drive-up collection event on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the West Pasco Government Center, 7536 State St. in New Port Richey.
For a full list of hazardous waste items accepted at the drop off event, go to bit.ly/2mx7K0h.
This event is free for anyone who lives in Pasco County. There’s a $5 charge for televisions, computer monitors, computer towers and laptops, and a $10 charge for TVs 36 inches or larger.
Pasco Citizens’ Academy accepting applications through Dec. 17
Pasco County is accepting applications for its 13th Pasco County Citizens’ Academy, a program designed to share information about Pasco County services. You must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Pasco County. The academy begins Jan. 19 and includes 10 sessions, culminating in an April graduation. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 17.
“This is truly a hands-on, interactive opportunity to learn how local government works and to share ideas about how to better serve our communities,” said Citizens’ Academy program manager Johanna Rodriguez.
Apply by filling an application at bit.ly/CitizensAcademyApp.
For more information about the Citizens’ Academy, including a video testimonial and a full list of class topics, visit MyPasco.net/citizensacademy.
Animal Services named national agency of the year
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Animal Services has been named Outstanding Animal Care & Control Agency for 2021 by the National Animal Care & Control Association. This award comes as PCAS continues to have one of the highest save rates for dogs in Florida at 97%.
“PCAS has come a long way over the years, and we are proud to see our many achievements recognized on the national level,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “We’re thankful to NACA for this award, which was made possible through the dedication, compassion, hard work and talent of our team, including volunteers and community partners.”
The selection criteria for this award includes personnel training, public education, community involvement and animal control response times.
Fasano announces holiday season giving opportunities
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano said his office is sponsoring the following events to help the community during the 2021 holiday season:
• Be a Santa to a Senior — Collection boxes are located in each of the five tax collector offices. Donate a personal care item for a local senior citizen (i.e. toiletries, bath sets, greeting cards, stationary, stamps, etc.). Gifts will be collected until Dec. 14.
• Toys 4 Tots — The five tax collector’s office locations in Pasco County are all drop-off sites for the Marine Corps League’s annual toy drive. Toys for children of military personnel will be collected up to Dec. 15.
• Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive — The Gulf Harbors and Wesley Chapel offices will be Red Kettle donation sites on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
• Farm Share Holiday Food Giveaway — Collection jars will be on display in December in each of the five tax collector offices in the county. Donations made will help purchase fresh food for families in need this holiday season and into 2022.
The locations of the five tax collector offices are: the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, Room 120, New Port Richey; Gulf Harbors, 4720 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey; Land O’ Lakes, 4135 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. (US 41), Land O’ Lakes; Wesley Chapel, 4610 Pet Lane, Room C 101, Lutz/ Wesley Chapel; and the East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th Street, Room 100, Dade City.
Urban Air Adventure Park to host food drive Dec. 1-12
PORT RICHEY — The Urban Air Adventure Park will host a canned food drive from Dec. 1-12.
Anyone who brings in at least one canned good donation will receive 10% off their attraction pass for that day. At the end of the food drive, Urban will donate all canned goods to The Volunteer Way.
This offer is valid only to walk-ins and not valid with any other offer.
The event is from Wednesday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 12. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 9 p.m; Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Urban Air Port Richey is at 9560 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey.
Bring smiles to hospice patients
The Gulfside Hospice volunteer team is offering a virtual holiday crafting session where anyone can craft from home and send their projects to a hospice patient and spread some joy this holiday season.
On Thursday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., the team will be creating a holiday craft during a Zoom call, and anyone interested is invited to participate. Register online by Dec. 5 to receive a craft kit in the mail, then tune in to the video call on Dec. 16 and complete your craft from home. Afterward, the project can be sent back to the Gulfside Hospice team and distributed to hospice patients.
To register for the virtual craft session, go to bit.ly/2021-holiday-diy, call Emilia Peguero at 727-845-5707 or email Emilia.peguero@gulfside.org.
BayCare Medical Group welcomes Dr. Sachin Vaikunth
NEW PORT RICHEY — Dr. Sachin Vaikunth, a board-certified general surgeon, has joined BayCare Medical Group and is accepting new patients 18 and older at 6633 Forest Ave., Suite 205, in New Port Richey. He has advanced training in minimally invasive laparoscopic, bariatric and robotic surgical procedures. Vaikunth is affiliated with Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Vaikunth received his Doctor of Medicine from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. He continued his medical education with a residency in general surgery at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a fellowship in minimally invasive bariatric surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
His office phone number is 727-375-2849. Vaikunth accepts most major insurance plans.
